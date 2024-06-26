Wood contract for Centrica’s Rough storage to create 50 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Wood contract for Centrica’s Rough storage to create 50 jobs

By Erikka Askeland
26/06/2024, 8:28 am Updated: 26/06/2024, 8:35 am
© Centrica StorageCentrica rough
Centrica's repurposed Rough field, Britain's largest gas storage facility.

Centrica has awarded Aberdeen-headquartered Wood (LON: WG) a contract to redevelop it’s Rough field in readiness for future hydrogen storage, creating 50 jobs.

​The Rough reservoir, located in the Southern North Sea, has been used to store natural gas safely for over 30 years and has the potential to provide over half of the UK’s hydrogen storage requirements.

Centrica Energy Storage (CES) said the work undertaken by Wood was the “first step” in making the field hydrogen-ready, part of its “huge ambitions” to future-proof the site.

But it warned that to fully meet its ambition to become the “largest, long-duration hydrogen storage facility in the world”, it would need government support.

It’s thought plans to convert the site for hydrogen storage could cost £2bn.

In a statement, Centrica said: “CES recently announced their ambition for the Rough field to become the largest longest duration hydrogen storage facility in the world however, a final investment decision for the Rough Redevelopment project is still dependent on a government support model that would underpin gas storage investment in the UK.”

Easington terminal. Yorkshire. © Supplied by Centrica
Centrica’s Easington terminal in Yorkshire.

The terms of the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract awarded to Wood, entails new pipelines, a new unmanned installation, as well as onshore injection facilities at the Easington Gas Terminal.

Wood executive president, operations Steve Nicol said: “We are proud to be a part of this innovative redevelopment project, critical to both the UK’s long-term energy security and its industrial decarbonisation commitments.

“Hydrogen, alongside offshore wind and carbon capture and storage is vital to the UK’s net zero ambition and will be key to decarbonising industries, transport and power.

​“Wood’s strong heritage in the UK’s offshore and onshore sectors, combined with our deep domain knowledge and engineering expertise means we are uniquely placed to modify and redevelop existing infrastructure, providing safe, reliable energy for the UK’s future requirements.”

​Martin Scargill, the managing director of Centrica Energy Storage said: “We have huge ambitions for the future of Rough and our partnership with Wood is an important stepping stone on the path to realising those ambitions.

“We are ready to invest in futureproofing this critical asset subject to agreeing a regulatory support model that would underpin gas storage investment in the UK.”

In 2022, Centrica submitted an application to reopen the UK’s largest gas storage facility, as the country faced a harsh winter and soaring gas prices.

Centrica shut down Rough in 2017 because it had become too expensive without Government support. The site previously accounted for 70% of Britain’s natural gas storage capacity

