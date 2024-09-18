Costain to investigate hydrogen blending for hard-to-decarbonise gas customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Costain to investigate hydrogen blending for hard-to-decarbonise gas customers

By Vanessa Spedding
18/09/2024, 6:21 pm Updated: 18/09/2024, 6:22 pm
© BloombergA section of pipework from the National Grid Plc's gas supply
A section of pipework from the National Grid's gas supply at the new hydrogen test facility, operated by National Grid and Northern Gas Networks.

Wales and West Utilities (WWU) has commissioned infrastructure firm Costain to investigate the feasibility of blending hydrogen into the gas supply for industrial and commercial gas customers.

The Costain study will gather qualitative and quantitative data to establish customers’ current level of understanding of hydrogen refuelling options, and also their preferred approach to decarbonisation — for example whether by means of CCUS or hydrogen networks. It will also geographically map relevant users.

The investigation is expected to provide insight into which companies will need additional support to ensure that a transition to hydrogen blending — or full conversion to hydrogen — would not impact their operations.

Many industrial and commercial companies are considered hard to decarbonise due to the fact that their operations require high temperatures and high energy use levels, meaning that decarbonisation cannot be met through electrification alone.

Industries likely to benefit in WWU’s supply area, of Wales and the south west of England, include steel, cement and chemical manufacturers, oil and metal refineries and the paper industry.

Matthew Hindle, head of net zero and sustainability at WWU, revealed that the company owns and maintains more than 35,000km of pipes, much of which can be re-used for hydrogen.

“Studies like this help plug the gap in terms of awareness around hydrogen, as well as providing crucial evidence to include it as a low-carbon alternative to natural gas,” he said.

According to Laura Hughes, energy sector director at Costain, the study will provide WWU with an understanding of the market requirements that will help accelerate the UK’s decarbonisation mission.

Costain will also conduct a separate study exploring how hydrogen refuelling stations can be integrated into the UK’s existing gas network.

Research into the role of hydrogen, and the potential for hydrogen blending in the gas network, is expected to form a key part of the evidence required to meet the UK’s net zero ambitions, which includes a national target to generate 10GW of hydrogen production capacity by 2030. But, while the transition to a hydrogen-based gas supply might seem like a foregone conclusion, barriers remain.

A report from climate change think tank E3G concludes that blending hydrogen into the gas supply makes neither economic nor strategic sense.

Global non-profit organisation Clean Air Task Force (CATF) — responding in March to the UK consultation on hydrogen blending into GB gas distribution networks — said blending low-carbon hydrogen into natural gas pipelines is a waste of hydrogen and will divert efforts away from effective economy-wide decarbonisation.

Other research has flagged production costs as a limiting factor.

However a trial by National Gas, which tested hydrogen blending for parts of the transmission network in Cumbria, reported in July that there had been no issues during phase one and identified no major obstacles to repurposing the network for hydrogen.

Recommended for you

Tags