Kintore Hydrogen submits planning application to Aberdeenshire Council

Developers behind the largest proposed hydrogen production scheme in the UK have reached a preliminary stage in the planning process.

Statera Energy has submitted a Planning Permission in Principle (PPiP) application for its 3GW Kintore Hydrogen project earmarked for the north-east of Scotland following public consultation.

The firm behind the project claims that if its application is successful Kintore Hydrogen could “provide a significant boost to the UK economy”.

It argued that the country could benefit from up to £1 billion in economic productivity benefits by 2035. Statera also says that the project will create jobs in the local area.

The firm said that it’s forecast of economic impact was devised by an independent consultancy, which took into account the size of the project and its complexity.

A company spokesperson told Energy Voice: “The Kintore Hydrogen project could provide a peak of around 3,500 jobs both across the site and off site in the UK supply chain during the construction phase and up to 200 operational jobs.”

Aberdeenshire Council received the application on Monday and “it is expected to be validated in the coming weeks.”

If it is approved, the green hydrogen project will use “abundant electricity generated by Scottish offshore wind” to produce its renewable fuel source, Statera explained.

Chris Palmer, planning lead at Statera said: “If approved, this will bring significant investment to the local area, and help us on the path towards a future, renewables-led power system.

“Our engagement with the local community has been welcomed, and we appreciate the valuable feedback we have received so far, which has helped us to finalise our proposals.”

During its two public consultations, Statera heard from more than 250 locals.

It said that this feedback, alongside “extensive environmental and technical studies,” were used to shape the proposal.

During the consultation process, some locals were concerned about the use of pipelines and their impact on the local landscape.

Bob and Evelyn Skinner, who live close to the route of one of the planned pipelines raised concerns at a meeting in April.

Ms Skinner said they would prefer the project to be built somewhere like Peterhead, where there are already major industrial facilities, rather than in Kintore.

Statera said it “hopes to provide a huge boost to the north-east of Scotland” by building upon existing energy infrastructure in the region. Namely, it looks to draw power from the local Kintore substation.

Kintore Hydrogen is targeting full production by the early 2030s, with first phase of 500MW to be operational before 2030.

Palmer added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who have taken the time to provide their comments on the proposals during the consultation process. We look forward to continued engagement with residents and other stakeholders as we move through the planning process and beyond”

World-leading green hydrogen ambitions in the north-east

Speaking to Energy Voice earlier in the year, Statera Energy hydrogen project director Don Harrold said the Kintore project is the largest in the UK and one of the largest in Europe.

He pointed to Shell’s 200MW green hydrogen project at the Port of Rotterdam and the 700MW H2 Green Steel in Sweden as some of the larger projects underway in Europe.

With Statera aiming to achieve 3GW Harrold said that Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project was one of the few that tops his firm’s ambitions.

“I think the largest project ongoing in the world at the moment is around 5GW, which is in Neom in Saudi Arabia, so we’re up there more in terms of scale,” he said at the time.