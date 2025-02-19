Wood wins Dutch hydrogen FEED contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Wood wins Dutch hydrogen FEED contract

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
19/02/2025, 1:34 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonWood Group headquarters in Aberdeen
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen.

Wood (LON:WG) has received a front-end engineering design (FEED) scope from Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the Zeevonk hydrogen facility in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The hydrogen plant will use electricity from the Zeevonk development, which includes the 2GW IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore wind farm and a 50MW floating offshore solar plant.

The hydrogen plant will base its electrolyser at the Maasvlakte at the Port of Rotterdam.

Once completed, the produced hydrogen will be transported via pipeline to the nearby hydrogen grid, Hydrogen Network Rotterdam.

This network is the first phase of the new Dutch hydrogen infrastructure centred in the Port of Rotterdam.

Wood president of projects for the eastern hemisphere Gerry Traynor said the project will use the group’s “extensive expertise in large-scale green hydrogen projects, which are crucial to the world’s energy transition.

“Wood is delivering a design that maximises value engineering and applies our operability knowledge, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective solution.

“Our role in delivering this project underpins Wood’s commitment to delivering low-carbon solutions for clients and driving forward the accessibility and scalability of low-emission energy sources around the globe.”

The deal marks Wood’s third transformative project with CIP, having previously been selected as owner’s engineer for their Coalburn Storage project in Scotland, and providing engineering services for CIP’s green hydrogen Catalina project in Spain.

Zeevonk project director Claus Vissing-Jørgensen added: “The awarding of our FEED represents a significant milestone for our large-scale hydrogen plant planned in the Maasvlakte area. Over the next ten months, the FEED will provide detailed cost estimates and lay the groundwork for our upcoming EPC tender process, expected in Q2 this year.”

Wood suffered a “disappointing” financial performance last year, as it expects to make around $450 million for full-year 2024.

This comes after the company suffered its first-ever loss in the first half of the year.

This led to chief executive Ken Gilmartin saying that the company aims to “meet the opportunities we have in growing markets, principally energy”.

