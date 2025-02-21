UK Oil & Gas raises £400,000 for hydrogen storage project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

UK Oil & Gas raises £400,000 for hydrogen storage project

UK Oil & Gas (AIM:UKOG) has raised funds to push the development of its South Dorset hydrogen storage project as it eyes bidding into the UK’s first hydrogen allocation round. 
Michael Behr By Michael Behr
21/02/2025, 7:30 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by ShutterstockHydrogen storage cylinders
Hydrogen storage cylinders.

The group brought in £400,431 through a private placing of new shares worth 0.0102 pence each to a small number of professional investors.

The placing follows UK Oil & Gas’s recent meetings with representatives of the UK government’s Hydrogen Storage Business Model (HSBM) team in recent months.

In addition to developing the South Dorset project, the funds will help the company participate in the first HSBM Procurement Round, scheduled for later this year.

The company recently received a preliminary project design the underground hydrogen storage facility located west of Weymouth in Dorset.

The hydrogen will be stored in 24 salt caverns at a depth of around 1,330m below the surface, with the capacity to hold 1.01bcm of hydrogen.

The site lies near the planned H2 Connect hydrogen trunk pipeline, designed to connect South Dorset to the UK hydrogen transmission pipeline system and the main hydrogen clusters in the South, East Coast and Northwest.

The funds will help create a conceptual design and the preliminary metrics of a joint venture green hydrogen generation and import project at the nearby deepwater Portland Port.

This will provide import capacity for Middle Eastern green hydrogen carrier fluids and associated material green hydrogen production for transmission into the South Dorset storage site and onwards to the wider UK via SGN’s H2 Connect pipeline.

Additionally, UK Oil & Gas is continuing discussions with several energy infrastructure investors regarding joint venture participation in its South Dorset and Yorkshire projects.

UKOG chief executive Stephen Sanderson commented: “These funds are aimed squarely at strengthening the company’s ability to make a competitive bid for government revenue support in the forthcoming HSBM Procurement process, currently in its market engagement stage.

“The addition of potential substantive green hydrogen production at Portland Port, adjacent to the South Dorset site, would create one of only three such hydrogen ‘cohort’ projects within the UK, providing integrated substantive hydrogen production, storage and onward pipeline transmission to identified users. It could be the key to kick starting a widespread hydrogen system in Southern England.”

