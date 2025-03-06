Storegga applies to build Speyside green hydrogen hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Storegga applies to build Speyside green hydrogen hub

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
06/03/2025, 3:41 pm Updated: 06/03/2025, 3:43 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by StoreggaA design of what Storegga's Speyside Hydrogen facility will look like.
A design of what Storegga's Speyside Hydrogen facility will look like.

Low-carbon solutions developer Storegga has submitted a planning application for a green hydrogen facility aimed at helping to decarbonise local distilleries.

The proposed Speyside hydrogen facility at Ballindalloch, Marypark, will use a 70MW electrolyser and includes plans for associated infrastructure, water supply and a wastewater pipeline.

It will use renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, and is scheduled to produce 25 tonnes of green hydrogen per day on average, running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company envisions signing a power purchase agreement with a low-carbon power supplier to supply electricity to the site.

In addition, the facility will use up to 17,600 cubic feet (500 cubic metres) of water per day for electrolysis. This will come from groundwater boreholes, supplemented with rainwater, which will be stored in detention ponds and storage units.

The planning application is now under review by Moray Council, with a decision expected in the coming months. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2026 with commercial operations starting in 2028.

Storegga envisions expanding the facility beyond its initial phase, ultimately deploying about 200MW of electrolytic hydrogen production.

While hydrogen would initially be supplied to customers, such as the numerous distilleries in the area, by road haul, the company said it could be supplied through a private pipeline or by blending the hydrogen into an existing gas network at a later date.

In addition, it can help reduce carbon emissions within the distilling industry. In 2022, Scottish distilleries produced over 600,000 tonnes of CO₂ in scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Storegga Speyside hydrogen opportunity manager Christina Smitton said: “The development of green hydrogen is a vital component of Scotland’s energy transition, and we are thrilled to be leading the charge in bringing this important technology to the region, creating new employment and safeguarding existing distillery jobs.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with our community, stakeholders and the local authority as we move through the planning process.”

A recent report identified distilleries as the third-largest demand source for hydrogen in industry, with the potential annual hydrogen demand for all distilleries in Scotland estimated to be 1.4TWh.

According to Storegga, the facility will help the distilling industry reduce its CO₂ emissions by 50,000 tonnes per year.

The company said that the facility will create up to 30 full time positions once the site is operational.

Last year, the Scottish government provided £3.1 million to turn Moray into a hydrogen hub to help fuel distillers and distiller hauliers.

Recommended for you

Tags