Storegga applies to build Speyside green hydrogen hub

Low-carbon solutions developer Storegga has submitted a planning application for a green hydrogen facility aimed at helping to decarbonise local distilleries.

The proposed Speyside hydrogen facility at Ballindalloch, Marypark, will use a 70MW electrolyser and includes plans for associated infrastructure, water supply and a wastewater pipeline.

It will use renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, and is scheduled to produce 25 tonnes of green hydrogen per day on average, running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company envisions signing a power purchase agreement with a low-carbon power supplier to supply electricity to the site.

In addition, the facility will use up to 17,600 cubic feet (500 cubic metres) of water per day for electrolysis. This will come from groundwater boreholes, supplemented with rainwater, which will be stored in detention ponds and storage units.

The planning application is now under review by Moray Council, with a decision expected in the coming months. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2026 with commercial operations starting in 2028.

Storegga envisions expanding the facility beyond its initial phase, ultimately deploying about 200MW of electrolytic hydrogen production.

While hydrogen would initially be supplied to customers, such as the numerous distilleries in the area, by road haul, the company said it could be supplied through a private pipeline or by blending the hydrogen into an existing gas network at a later date.

In addition, it can help reduce carbon emissions within the distilling industry. In 2022, Scottish distilleries produced over 600,000 tonnes of CO₂ in scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Storegga Speyside hydrogen opportunity manager Christina Smitton said: “The development of green hydrogen is a vital component of Scotland’s energy transition, and we are thrilled to be leading the charge in bringing this important technology to the region, creating new employment and safeguarding existing distillery jobs.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with our community, stakeholders and the local authority as we move through the planning process.”

A recent report identified distilleries as the third-largest demand source for hydrogen in industry, with the potential annual hydrogen demand for all distilleries in Scotland estimated to be 1.4TWh.

According to Storegga, the facility will help the distilling industry reduce its CO₂ emissions by 50,000 tonnes per year.

The company said that the facility will create up to 30 full time positions once the site is operational.

Last year, the Scottish government provided £3.1 million to turn Moray into a hydrogen hub to help fuel distillers and distiller hauliers.