Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

ETZ chooses operator for Aberdeen hydrogen tech testing facility

May 14th 2025, 12:01 am Updated: May 14th 2025, 12:01 am
2 min read
Hydrogen production gauge© Shutterstock / Scharfsinn
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

ETZ Ltd has selected TÜV SÜD to operate its flagship Green Hydrogen Test and Demonstration Facilities (GHTDF) in Aberdeen.

In addition, ETZ Ltd has also awarded consultancy Stantec, which has recently established a presence in Aberdeen, with a six-figure contract to provide an engineering design for the project.

The GHTDF will offer testing, verification and certification of key components for green hydrogen production at scale, including electrolysers, valves and flow meters, to ensure their safety and long-term reliability.

The facility, which is expected to be up and running in 2027, will be based at ETZ Ltd’s hydrogen campus in the south of Aberdeen, part of the company’s Energy Transition Zone project, which will be based on 75-100 acres of land around Aberdeen’s new £420 million south harbour.

ETZ Ltd director for hydrogen and CCUS Martin McCormack said: “This facility will be a nationally significant asset for the UK, working as an exemplar for the testing, verification and certification of key industry hydrogen technologies.

“In TÜV SÜD we have found the right partner to help deliver this test and demonstration centre, ably supported by Stantec’s deep technical expertise. As we seek to drive forward the hydrogen economy in the region, this is a prime opportunity for the wider hydrogen sector to support the development of this key infrastructure.”

Driving hydrogen

Ahead of its expected start date, ETZ Ltd, a private sector not-for-profit company backed by industrialist Sir Ian Wood, aims to attract private and public sector funding for the GHTDF.

The company noted that industry support will be vital to realising the GHTDF project and ultimately the full benefits of GHTDF to the hydrogen economy.

ETZ Ltd is looking to take a final investment decision on the facility later this year and start construction in 2026.

In addition, to providing an anchor project for the hydrogen campus, the GHTDF will also help drive the UK government’s goal of develop at least 5GW of installed hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

The project will also benefit from green hydrogen available from the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, which is being developed by Aberdeen City Council and BP, which also sits in the Energy Transition Zone and took its investment decision last year.

Tags