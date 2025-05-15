Amid job uncertainty in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Statera policy manager Phoebe Finn argued the importance of the 3GW Kintore Hydrogen project.

The north-east of Scotland has been hit with a series of job loss stories of late, with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce counting 600 jobs at risk in the last few weeks alone.

Finn pointed to recent news from Harbour Energy that the firm would be slashing a quarter of its Aberdeen onshore workforce, a move that will see 250 people lose their jobs.

Speaking at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow, Finn said: “On the jobs front, with the recent announcement from Harbour Energy, and a lot of the anxiety around job losses, it is so important to have projects like Kintore that have the scale to actually provide meaningful jobs in the region.

© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thom

“But also jobs that have a very similar skills profile to oil and gas, hydrogen is great for that.”

Despite Kintore receiving backing from the local council, “our engagement with the community doesn’t end here,” Finn explained.

She said that Statera will continue to communicate with those in Aberdeenshire as the massive hydrogen production facility comes to fruition.

“What our focus has been, and will continue to be, is communicating those benefits that are very specific locally,” Finn commented.

“Part of the reason why Aberdeenshire is such a great location for a green hydrogen project is because of the existing skills and capabilities in that area.”

Harnessing Scotland’s ‘fantastic fabrication and manufacturing capability’

© Supplied by Statera

Statera Energy wants to build the massive 3GW Kintore Hydrogen project near Laylodge. Once constructed, it would be the largest site of its kind in Europe.

The site will produce green hydrogen at an electrolysis plant using surplus wind power and water from the nearby River Don.

In addition to the jobs Statera aims to create in the region, the supply chain is also set to benefit from Kintore, Finn argued.

“On the supply chain, the other really helpful thing that you have with larger-scale projects is that, in the design work that the team has done, what they have found is it doesn’t really make sense to buy these whole pre-packaged electrolysers.

“It’s more cost-effective, it’s better design, to manufacture at a greater scale a lot of the balance of plant elements, so all of the piping and the buildings and all of that.

“There’s fantastic fabrication and manufacturing capability for that already in Scotland, and so the scale of the project really allows us to use that.”

Statera says ‘it’s on us’ to show the benefits

However, not everyone in the region is convinced by the Kintore Hydrogen project.

The Statera project has received pushback, namely from a group of Aberdeenshire councillors.

Inverurie councillor Marion Ewenson welcomed the jobs and the “fantastic figure” of carbon offset, but there was one hurdle she couldn’t get over when addressing the plans last month.

“It’s still a site which would produce a hazardous substance on the doorstep of the residents of Laylodge and Kintore,” she said.

Concerns around the safety of hydrogen are something that the industry has had to contend with for some time.

© Supplied by Kintore Hydrogen

SGN’s H100 project, which is trialling hydrogen boilers in Fife, has also seen similar concerns raised.

Historic Environment Scotland also objected to the plans as they believed it would have an “unacceptable significant impact” on the South Leylodge steading stone circle.

During public consultations on the Kintore project last year, Bob and Evelyn Skinner, who live close to the route of one of the planned pipelines, said they were concerned about the impact on the local countryside.

With the potential job creation in the region, the Statera policy manager told those in attendance at All-Energy’s ‘The Hydrogen Proposition: Make It’ panel that “it’s on us to communicate those to the local community and help get across what the project can bring.”

Keep on top of the latest from All-Energy 2025 here.