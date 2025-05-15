Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

‘Anxiety around job losses’ in the region makes Kintore Hydrogen ‘important’

May 15th 2025, 7:53 am Updated: May 15th 2025, 7:53 am
3 min read
An overhead visualisation of the Kintore Hydrogen project, one of the largest green hydrogen projects in development in Scotland.© Supplied by Kintore Hydrogen
An overhead visualisation of the Kintore Hydrogen project, one of the largest green hydrogen projects in development in Scotland.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Amid job uncertainty in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Statera policy manager Phoebe Finn argued the importance of the 3GW Kintore Hydrogen project.

The north-east of Scotland has been hit with a series of job loss stories of late, with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce counting 600 jobs at risk in the last few weeks alone.

Finn pointed to recent news from Harbour Energy that the firm would be slashing a quarter of its Aberdeen onshore workforce, a move that will see 250 people lose their jobs.

Speaking at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow, Finn said: “On the jobs front, with the recent announcement from Harbour Energy, and a lot of the anxiety around job losses, it is so important to have projects like Kintore that have the scale to actually provide meaningful jobs in the region.

Harbour Energy offices, Hill of Rubislaw. © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thom
Harbour Energy offices, Hill of Rubislaw.

“But also jobs that have a very similar skills profile to oil and gas, hydrogen is great for that.”

Despite Kintore receiving backing from the local council, “our engagement with the community doesn’t end here,” Finn explained.

She said that Statera will continue to communicate with those in Aberdeenshire as the massive hydrogen production facility comes to fruition.

“What our focus has been, and will continue to be, is communicating those benefits that are very specific locally,” Finn commented.

“Part of the reason why Aberdeenshire is such a great location for a green hydrogen project is because of the existing skills and capabilities in that area.”

Harnessing Scotland’s ‘fantastic fabrication and manufacturing capability’

© Supplied by Statera
Kintore Hydrogen.

Statera Energy wants to build the massive 3GW Kintore Hydrogen project near Laylodge. Once constructed, it would be the largest site of its kind in Europe.

The site will produce green hydrogen at an electrolysis plant using surplus wind power and water from the nearby River Don.

In addition to the jobs Statera aims to create in the region, the supply chain is also set to benefit from Kintore, Finn argued.

“On the supply chain, the other really helpful thing that you have with larger-scale projects is that, in the design work that the team has done, what they have found is it doesn’t really make sense to buy these whole pre-packaged electrolysers.

“It’s more cost-effective, it’s better design, to manufacture at a greater scale a lot of the balance of plant elements, so all of the piping and the buildings and all of that.

“There’s fantastic fabrication and manufacturing capability for that already in Scotland, and so the scale of the project really allows us to use that.”

Statera says ‘it’s on us’ to show the benefits

However, not everyone in the region is convinced by the Kintore Hydrogen project.

The Statera project has received pushback, namely from a group of Aberdeenshire councillors.

Inverurie councillor Marion Ewenson welcomed the jobs and the “fantastic figure” of carbon offset, but there was one hurdle she couldn’t get over when addressing the plans last month.

“It’s still a site which would produce a hazardous substance on the doorstep of the residents of Laylodge and Kintore,” she said.

Concerns around the safety of hydrogen are something that the industry has had to contend with for some time.

© Supplied by Kintore Hydrogen
A series of images showing what the Kintore Hydrogen project will look like during and after construction.

SGN’s H100 project, which is trialling hydrogen boilers in Fife, has also seen similar concerns raised.

Historic Environment Scotland also objected to the plans as they believed it would have an “unacceptable significant impact” on the South Leylodge steading stone circle.

During public consultations on the Kintore project last year, Bob and Evelyn Skinner, who live close to the route of one of the planned pipelines, said they were concerned about the impact on the local countryside.

With the potential job creation in the region, the Statera policy manager told those in attendance at All-Energy’s ‘The Hydrogen Proposition: Make It’ panel that “it’s on us to communicate those to the local community and help get across what the project can bring.”

Keep on top of the latest from All-Energy 2025 here.

Tags