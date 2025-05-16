Rotterdam: A living case study for a successful hydrogen future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Rotterdam: A living case study for a successful hydrogen future

As the global energy transition accelerates, hydrogen is emerging as a critical enabler of deep decarbonisation, especially in hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry, long-haul transport and aviation.

May 16th 2025, 2:59 pm Updated: May 16th 2025, 2:59 pm
3 min read
The Port of Rotterdam.© Shutterstock / Andrey Sharpilo
The Port of Rotterdam.

Chris Hugall, managing director for the Sustainable Energy Council

Across continents, governments and industries are looking to hydrogen not just as a future fuel, but as an actionable part of the net-zero equation.

The upcoming World Hydrogen Summit 2025, returning to Rotterdam next week, offers a timely and grounded opportunity to examine how hydrogen is moving from concept to implementation and what challenges remain.

This year’s event aims to capture the global momentum and highlights the common challenges faced across borders.

Rotterdam isn’t just the host city, it exemplifies what a large-scale hydrogen transition looks like in practice. Becoming a focal point for infrastructure development, cross-border hydrogen trade and industrial decarbonisation, the city currently stands as a case study in progress – not without its hurdles, but rich in lessons on systems integration, permitting, investment planning and cross-sector collaboration.

Rotterdam is a real-world checkpoint for the international hydrogen movement. From pipelines and storage hubs to import terminals and hydrogen-powered transport, the city is demonstrating how theory translates into industrial action.

Projects like Shell’s Holland Hydrogen 1, Europe’s first major renewable hydrogen plant at 200 MW, has reached advanced construction, and is now connected to the high-voltage grid and linked to a growing hydrogen pipeline network. Meanwhile, Air Liquide’s ELYgator is set to add another 200 MW of electrolyser capacity by 2027, powered by offshore wind and serving the refining sector.

The 2025 theme, “Navigating Challenges with Solid FIDs”, reflects an increasingly important milestone for the hydrogen sector: reaching final investment decision (FID). As macroeconomic pressures, regulatory uncertainty, and infrastructure constraints persist, the summit will explore what it takes for nations to move beyond feasibility studies to fully committed projects.

Sessions led by industry experts and energy ministers will unpack case studies from around the globe, with a focus on how developers have overcome bottlenecks, particularly around demand aggregation, policy clarity and financing frameworks.

The shift is clear: industry is moving past advocacy and into implementation, but getting there will require deep coordination at every level.

Taking place midway to 2030 climate targets, the annual summit offers an opportunity to benchmark progress against global goals. A key focus will be on building alignment between public policy and private capital, enabling the scaling of demand in lead markets, and creating the conditions necessary for international hydrogen trade to emerge.

It’s also a moment to interrogate where momentum may be stalling. Discussions will address gaps in certification, regulatory harmonisation, and infrastructure investment – especially for cross-border logistics and storage, which remain major sticking points.

From electrolyser manufacturers and port authorities to industrial offtakers, mobility leaders and government decision-makers, the summit aims to ground conversations in practical experience and diverse perspectives, facilitating not just dialogue but informed action.

Hydrogen’s potential is widely acknowledged. What’s less understood is how to operationalise it across different geographies and use cases. The World Hydrogen Summit 2025 won’t provide all the answers, but it will offer a unique vantage point into what’s working, what isn’t and what’s next.

Rotterdam offers the backdrop not of a finished product, but of a complex, evolving system in motion – one that other countries can learn from and contribute to.

Energy Voice will be reporting from the World Hydrogen Summit at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands from 20-22 May 2025.

