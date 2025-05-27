Hydrogen projects need ‘end use’ support, BP hydrogen boss says

Soon after breaking ground in the Granite City, Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub boss Oliver Taylor explained the challenges and opportunities his project faces.

The joint venture between BP and Aberdeen City Council, which is led by Taylor, will be comprised of a solar farm powering a hydrogen production facility.

The project has also agreed to source power from an offshore wind farm.

“The activity that’s going on at the moment, interestingly, is the connection of the private wire between the two sites,” he told Energy Voice while in attendance at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow.

Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub has more work to give

BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy has been dishing out construction contracts over the past year, following a final investment decision in July 2024.

At the time, the £215 million project laid out ambitions to deliver as much work as possible to local suppliers.

In August, Scottish firm Hydrasun announced it would create 40 green engineering and construction jobs as a result of winning work to design and integrate a hydrogen refuelling station and associated infrastructure with the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.

Hydrasun then announced contracts for equipment packages in March, including a 2.5MW electrolyser package with Norwegian firm Nel Hydrogen and for compression technology from Germany’s Maximator.

© Supplied by Hydrasun

Despite this, the firm has said it expects to source about 65% of the hydrogen hub contract value from the local supply chain.

“As you’d expect, we’d start with the key enabling works,” Taylor said on the construction taking place in Aberdeen.

“A key part of that is connecting the two sites together. Once we have finalised a procurement, we will be announcing the solar provider.”

It is understood that the joint venture is close to signing a deal with a Scotland-based firm to provide solar panels for the site.

“We haven’t yet announced a solar provider,” he explained, “that is coming quite soon.”

Once a deal is agreed upon, the solar site can “start on its own timescale, very much aligned with getting production online in 2026,” Taylor explained.

However, solar is not the only source of power for the green hydrogen facility. BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy has also signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an offshore wind site, which “gives us a little bit of independence,” Taylor added.

“It allows us to make the right decisions around the timing and selection of the right solar provider,” the Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy chief executive continued.

A spokesperson explained that the power purchase agreement had been signed within BP’s trading and shipping portfolio. However, energy will not be supplied from BP’s nearby Morven offshore wind farm as the project will not be online in time for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub’s start date.

Hydrogen Hub hopes to answer Aberdeen’s refuelling woes

Aberdeen’s hydrogen ambitions recently came under fire as one of the city council’s two refuelling stations was revealed to be closed for business.

Councillors said that delays to maintenance at the sites were to blame for the city’s 25 hydrogen double decker buses being left without refuelling options.

These sites do not fall under the ownership of BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy and instead are maintained by Aberdeen City Council.

“When we move into production, we anticipate the hydrogen buses refuelling at our new facility,” Taylor said.

In addition to these, “other vehicles that constitute the Aberdeen City Council fleet” will also use the Hareness Road facility.

© Supplied by BP

The Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub boss added: “The priority for us within the context of the joint venture is bringing that facility online as quickly as we can, so that’s what’s in our control.”

When questioned on whether the supply chain concerns and delays to maintenance would be something that the joint venture would have to contend with, Taylor appeared confident.

“The joint venture’s facilities are coming online, and the priority and energy are around getting our facility into production, which is rightfully where we are focused.

“We are also working as part of a broader consortia to build connections across other hydrogen projects in region, so that’s important in terms of being able to both take supply from but also to supply other regional projects.”

Working with other hydrogen hubs

© Supplied by Kami Thomson/DC Thom

Taylor explained that this is the reason why the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub will have a “tube trailer import and export facility” which will “secure resilience of our own supply into the vehicles that we will be supplying, but also to supply other regional projects”.

He argued that by having both import and export capabilities Aberdeen Hydrogen hub will be able to address issues which are often brought up in industry around “a lack of reliable hydrogen supply”.

Taylor optimistically added that this is “in some ways is a great problem to have because there’s more demand than there is supply at this point.”

As a “phased development” the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub will look to scale up and use its import and export capabilities to realise growth into new markets through other regional projects, “such that they can start to consume hydrogen and we can start to prove our applications in the heavy mobility space, into industrial offtake, etcetera,” Taylor outlined.

“And with increasing demand comes the opportunity to build out the hydrogen production capability.”

Support ‘green shoots’ to allow ‘value chain to come to life’

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick

Taylor’s key takeaway point from speaking on ‘The Hydrogen Proposition: Make It’ panel at All-Energy was for the UK to support its “green shoot” hydrogen projects.

He clarified that to do this, for projects that have already taken FID, there needs to be an increase in “end use and demand around the hubs”.

Taylor explained: “We need all elements of the value chain to come to life, we’re doing that with Aberdeen by collocating and bringing in some anchor demand from the local region, we also need to continue to support offtake now into other sectors.”

However, given his previous comments on demand outstripping supply, there seemed to be a discrepancy in Taylor’s reasoning.

When questioned on this, he said there are “discrete projects around the UK, some of them are quite aged and relying on in-place hydrogen availability particularly in the green space.”

Taylor said that in the UK at the moment “we’ve got a really dispersed demand for hydrogen and relatively few centres of production”.