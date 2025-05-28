Xodus receives land for Australian green hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Xodus receives land for Australian green hydrogen project

With over 16,000 hectares of land secured at Warradarge, Xodus said the project is well advanced.

May 28th 2025, 12:09 pm
2 min read
Hydrogen production gauge© Shutterstock / Scharfsinn

Anna Kachkova

Aberdeen-based global energy consultancy Xodus Group has been allocated land in Western Australia’s Mid-West region to help develop a commercial-scale green hydrogen and ammonia project.

The land is located in the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area (SIA) and was allocated by Western Australia’s government.

In its announcement, Xodus said the allocation paved the way for it to progress the scheme, which was formerly known as Project MercurHy and is now being developed via the Warradarge Energy entity.

As well as Xodus, the partners involved in the project include Newhaul, HWR Hydrogen, Fenix Resources and the Oakajee SIA.

The project was first announced in 2022 and will be executed in two primary phases, which will initially focus on domestic hydrogen production to help decarbonise the mining and heavy transport sectors.

Further down the line, there is potential to scale the development further to include ammonia exports.

According to the announcement, the initial phase of the project is “well advanced,” with over 16,000 hectares (160 sq km) of land secured at Warradarge, power supply agreements under negotiation with an existing wind farm and offtake partners onboard.

Green hydrogen

Xodus welcomed the land allocation as marking significant progress for the project.

“This is a major step forward, not just for Warradarge Energy, but also in Australia’s quest to be one of the world’s dominant clean hydrogen players,” stated Xodus vice-president for Asia Pacific Simon Allison, who is also a strategic advisory board member at Warradarge.

“Xodus has played a central role in the technical and commercial development of the project, overseeing feasibility, concept design, approvals and the integration of renewable energy sources,” he continued.

“We have worked hand in glove with the Warradarge Energy team, as well and industry partners and landowners to ensure we are delivering a development underpinned by a robust and scalable hydrogen supply chain.”

Xodus has made moves to expand its North American footprint after buying up Daymark Energy Advisors.

The project comes as Australia works to establish itself as a leader in green hydrogen.

Xodus noted in its announcement that last year the Australian government had unveiled a hydrogen production tax incentive (HPTI) of A$2 (£0.95) per kilogram under the Future Made in Australia legislation.

The incentive will be available to renewable hydrogen producers for up to 10 years, between July 2027 and June 2040.

“Scalable, high-quality renewable energy projects like ours are needed to bridge the gap between today’s demonstration-sized facilities and the gigawatt-scale hydrogen developments of the future,” stated Warradarge CEO Stephen Archer.

“This project is about accelerating the supply chain, minimising technology risks, and driving down costs.”

