Xodus receives land for Australian green hydrogen project

Aberdeen-based global energy consultancy Xodus Group has been allocated land in Western Australia’s Mid-West region to help develop a commercial-scale green hydrogen and ammonia project.

The land is located in the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area (SIA) and was allocated by Western Australia’s government.

In its announcement, Xodus said the allocation paved the way for it to progress the scheme, which was formerly known as Project MercurHy and is now being developed via the Warradarge Energy entity.

As well as Xodus, the partners involved in the project include Newhaul, HWR Hydrogen, Fenix Resources and the Oakajee SIA.

The project was first announced in 2022 and will be executed in two primary phases, which will initially focus on domestic hydrogen production to help decarbonise the mining and heavy transport sectors.

Further down the line, there is potential to scale the development further to include ammonia exports.

According to the announcement, the initial phase of the project is “well advanced,” with over 16,000 hectares (160 sq km) of land secured at Warradarge, power supply agreements under negotiation with an existing wind farm and offtake partners onboard.

Green hydrogen

Xodus welcomed the land allocation as marking significant progress for the project.

“This is a major step forward, not just for Warradarge Energy, but also in Australia’s quest to be one of the world’s dominant clean hydrogen players,” stated Xodus vice-president for Asia Pacific Simon Allison, who is also a strategic advisory board member at Warradarge.

“Xodus has played a central role in the technical and commercial development of the project, overseeing feasibility, concept design, approvals and the integration of renewable energy sources,” he continued.

“We have worked hand in glove with the Warradarge Energy team, as well and industry partners and landowners to ensure we are delivering a development underpinned by a robust and scalable hydrogen supply chain.”

Xodus has made moves to expand its North American footprint after buying up Daymark Energy Advisors.

The project comes as Australia works to establish itself as a leader in green hydrogen.

Xodus noted in its announcement that last year the Australian government had unveiled a hydrogen production tax incentive (HPTI) of A$2 (£0.95) per kilogram under the Future Made in Australia legislation.

The incentive will be available to renewable hydrogen producers for up to 10 years, between July 2027 and June 2040.

“Scalable, high-quality renewable energy projects like ours are needed to bridge the gap between today’s demonstration-sized facilities and the gigawatt-scale hydrogen developments of the future,” stated Warradarge CEO Stephen Archer.

“This project is about accelerating the supply chain, minimising technology risks, and driving down costs.”