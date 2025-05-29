Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

EnergyPathways to add compressed air system to energy storage project

EnergyPathways said the H-CAES system will make MESH cost competitive with other energy storage systems.

May 29th 2025, 7:50 am Updated: May 29th 2025, 7:50 am
2 min read
EnergyPathways' Marram gas project in the East Irish Sea.© Supplied by EnergyPathways
The MESH project is part of EnergyPathways' Marram gas project in the East Irish Sea.

Michael Behr

EnergyPathways will incorporate a compressed air storage system into is Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project.

The company and its technical advisers stated that it has progressed in-house concept engineering studies to add a hybrid compressed air energy storage component (H-CAES) to MESH.

MESH, to be based in the UK Irish Sea around 11 miles off the coast of Lancashire, the project is designed to store and supply around 50 bcf of natural gas and green hydrogen stored in up to four offshore salt caverns of 665,000 cubic metres each

This will give MESH to ability to provide up to 400MW of low-carbon dispatchable power to the UK grid.

The MESH integrated energy storage project when fully developed will now integrate proven compressed air, hydrogen and natural gas storage technologies, with H-CAES expected to make a highly valuable contribution

According to EnergyPathways, adding the H-CAES system will make MESH cost competitive with carbon capture and storage-linked gas-fired power, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and blue and green hydrogen to dispatchable power

EnergyPathways previously published a document outlining the benefits compressed air storage technologies can play in reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The company developed its own H-CAES system for use on the project.

Energy Pathways has previously said it aims to take a final investment decision on MESH later this year, with the first phase – the Marram A gas storage facility – potentially starting from 2028.

MESH will then be expanded to include a long-duration energy storage (LDES) system – potentially the largest of its kind in Europe.

EnergyPathways CEO Ben Clube said: “The government recognises the value that natural gas storage facilities play in energy security as a source of balancing system flexibility, particularly when responding to short-run changes in supply and demand, or during cold winter months.

“The government also considers hydrogen storage infrastructure to be critical to growing the hydrogen economy and to supporting its Clean Power Mission, and it is committed to designing a new business model by the end of 2025 to support investment in, and the development of, hydrogen storage infrastructure. EnergyPathways has been advised that prospective projects, such as MESH, will have the opportunity to apply for Hydrogen Storage Business Model financial support in due course.

“In parallel with progressing the pre-FEED aspects of MESH, we continue to engage with authorities in relation to the award of a Gas Storage licence for the MESH project. Engagement with the government remains constructive and we are actively outlining the multiple benefits of the project, especially in relation to energy security and energy affordability, and how they directly align to the various moving parts of the government’s energy policies.

“Ultimately, we believe MESH is in the interests of all of; the government’s net zero ambitions;  UK consumers, UK taxpayers, UK jobs and the environment. The greenlight from the government will allow us to fast-track our ready-to-go MESH project.”

Tags