EnergyPathways will incorporate a compressed air storage system into is Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project.

The company and its technical advisers stated that it has progressed in-house concept engineering studies to add a hybrid compressed air energy storage component (H-CAES) to MESH.

MESH, to be based in the UK Irish Sea around 11 miles off the coast of Lancashire, the project is designed to store and supply around 50 bcf of natural gas and green hydrogen stored in up to four offshore salt caverns of 665,000 cubic metres each

This will give MESH to ability to provide up to 400MW of low-carbon dispatchable power to the UK grid.

The MESH integrated energy storage project when fully developed will now integrate proven compressed air, hydrogen and natural gas storage technologies, with H-CAES expected to make a highly valuable contribution

According to EnergyPathways, adding the H-CAES system will make MESH cost competitive with carbon capture and storage-linked gas-fired power, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and blue and green hydrogen to dispatchable power

EnergyPathways previously published a document outlining the benefits compressed air storage technologies can play in reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The company developed its own H-CAES system for use on the project.

Energy Pathways has previously said it aims to take a final investment decision on MESH later this year, with the first phase – the Marram A gas storage facility – potentially starting from 2028.

MESH will then be expanded to include a long-duration energy storage (LDES) system – potentially the largest of its kind in Europe.

EnergyPathways CEO Ben Clube said: “The government recognises the value that natural gas storage facilities play in energy security as a source of balancing system flexibility, particularly when responding to short-run changes in supply and demand, or during cold winter months.

“The government also considers hydrogen storage infrastructure to be critical to growing the hydrogen economy and to supporting its Clean Power Mission, and it is committed to designing a new business model by the end of 2025 to support investment in, and the development of, hydrogen storage infrastructure. EnergyPathways has been advised that prospective projects, such as MESH, will have the opportunity to apply for Hydrogen Storage Business Model financial support in due course.

“In parallel with progressing the pre-FEED aspects of MESH, we continue to engage with authorities in relation to the award of a Gas Storage licence for the MESH project. Engagement with the government remains constructive and we are actively outlining the multiple benefits of the project, especially in relation to energy security and energy affordability, and how they directly align to the various moving parts of the government’s energy policies.

“Ultimately, we believe MESH is in the interests of all of; the government’s net zero ambitions; UK consumers, UK taxpayers, UK jobs and the environment. The greenlight from the government will allow us to fast-track our ready-to-go MESH project.”