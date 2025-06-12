Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Edinburgh’s Gravitricity gets fresh funding for hydrogen storage tech

Working with National Gas, the company aims to create a working demonstration by 2026.

June 12th 2025, 10:45 am Updated: June 12th 2025, 10:45 am
2 min read
Diagram showing the design of an underground hydrogen storage system developed by Gravitricity.© Supplied by Gravitricity
Michael Behr

National Gas has received £500,000 of Ofgem funding to develop underground hydrogen storage technology from Edinburgh-based Gravitricity.

The company’s H2FlexiStore will use purpose-built underground shafts to store up to 100 tonnes of green hydrogen.

The two commonly proposed storage systems for hydrogen are above-ground tanks or subterranean salt caverns. However, above-ground solutions are limited in size, while salt caverns are restricted to areas with favourable geography.

Gravitricity’s H2FlexiStore aims to offer a middle ground by boring shafts six metres wide and 365m deep lined with steel, close to industrial users of hydrogen.

The Ofgem funding will enable a consortium, made up of Southern Gas Networks, Guidehouse, Edinburgh University, Energy Reform and Premtech, to design and model a working system over the next six months, ahead of a potential demonstration phase in 2026.

Gravitricity co-founder and executive chairman Martin Wright said: “Given the strategic need for grid-scale energy storage both nationally and internationally, it is crucial that enabling hydrogen storage technologies such as H2FlexiStore are commercially mature in time to offer cost-effective resilience within current and future energy systems.

Gravitricity co-founder and executive chairman Martin Wright. © Supplied by Gravitricity
“This support from Ofgem enables us to prepare both technically and commercially for the delivery of a demonstration project next year and the early commercial projects within our existing pipeline of opportunities.”

Hydrogen storage

Gravitricity has been developing its plan to store hydrogen underground for years, having signed a deal with VSL Systems UK in 2023 to help design the necessary infrastructure.

The company also brought in Gneiss Energy that year to help raise £40 million of funding to build three energy storage demonstrator projects in the next five years.

The new funding comes from Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund and follows the successful completion of a National Gas led feasibility study in 2024, which identified H2FlexiStore as the preferred technology to provide locationally flexible hydrogen storage.

National Gas previously launched Project Union, which is exploring how to create a UK hydrogen backbone to transport 100% hydrogen and connect hydrogen production and storage with industrial end users across Britain.

Once the design project is successfully completed, a third and final project phase could be secured, which would see the delivery of a technical demonstration project supported by multi-million pound funding from the Strategic Innovation Fund.

National Gas innovation analyst Kelvin Shillinglaw added: “This project is a critical step forward in ensuring the UK’s gas networks are ready for a hydrogen-powered future.

“By embedding resilience with operational hydrogen storage directly into the transmission system, we can maintain operational flexibility, reduce costs for consumers, and support the decarbonisation of heat and power.”

