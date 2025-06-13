Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Government funding and the HyNet North West opportunity

Despite setbacks elsewhere, the North West's hydrogen infrastructure is gaining momentum as HyNet and EET prepare large-scale blue hydrogen production.

June 13th 2025, 4:03 pm Updated: June 13th 2025, 4:03 pm
2 min read
Essar's Stanlow refinery, at the heart of North West hydrogen infrastructure© Supplied by Essar
Essar's Stanlow refinery.

Ed Reed

The hydrogen industry may appear to be struggling, given BP’s decision to pull the plug on plans in Teesside, but the North West is bucking the trend – with the government’s announcement of additional funding providing another boost.

Labour’s Plan for Change targets £500 million for hydrogen infrastructure. This week’s spending review aims to deliver clean energy and new jobs in the key industrial regions of Merseyside, Teesside and the Humber.

Hydrogen has a unique role to play in Great Britain’s energy system, the government said, and this aligns with plans underway in the North West. Indeed, HyNet described the announcement of government funding as a “major step forward”.

Progressive Energy director David Parkin said hydrogen is a key part of the North West’s appeal. When discussions around hydrogen began, it was unclear what exactly the feedstock would deliver. Now, there is a little more clarity.

Progressive Energy is the architect and co-ordinating partner of HyNet.

“We see it primarily for high-temperature industries and we see it for flexible power generation,” Parkin said. “The approach we’ve always had on HyNet is to look at it as a full-chain system and you unlock all of this via infrastructure.”

Supply at the hub’s heart

To deliver the required large-scale supply, Parkin noted, blue hydrogen must take the lead. Green hydrogen cannot deliver at the scale needed in an economically viable way, particularly given the UK’s high power prices.

At the heart of the region’s blue hydrogen plans is Essar Energy Transition (EET) Fuels, which owns the Stanlow refinery.

The first phase, Hydrogen Production Plant (HPP) 1, will have 350 MW of capacity and account for 600,000 tonnes per year of CO2. This is due to begin producing in 2027. The next phase, HPP2, will have 1,000 MW of capacity and capture 1.9 million tonnes per year of CO2.

EET commissioned its first hydrogen-ready furnace in April. It will run on conventional fuel until 2028, before switching over to hydrogen from HPP1.

The government has also signalled its support for hydrogen storage to tackle the long-duration energy storage puzzle.

“Hydrogen firing with large-scale hydrogen storage and salt caverns is very compelling,” Parkin said.

“Mission control really like it, [National Energy System Operator] NESO really like it, National Grid really like it. At HyNet, we’ve got the fully integrated, fully designed system… and we’re ready to go. I think we’ve done that better probably than just about anywhere else in the world.”

To learn more about regional plans, look out for our article coming early next week: The challenge of choreography to drive the North West’s decarbonisation, and sign up for E-FWD’s upcoming event in Liverpool.

