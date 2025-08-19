Hydrogen alliance outlines top priorities for impending government “refresh”

Ahead of the updated UK hydrogen strategy, the North West Hydrogen Association (NWHA) has released its top priorities for the central government to consider.

In what the Minister for industry Sarah Jones MP described as a “refresh”, the updated hydrogen strategy is expected to be published in autumn this year.

It comes four years from the publication of the original strategy and will reflect the new government’s vision for hydrogen.

NWHA wants a reset on ambition and clarity on demand

Firstly, the NWHA has called for a reset on ambition to outline the “long-term vision for hydrogen and what it intends to deliver in the medium term” to signal purpose to the industry after key drivers for building demand were scrapped..

In a blog post, the NWHA said: “Providing an achievable but ambitious target that industry can get behind will be critical to the next phase of hydrogen’s development journey.”

Since the 2021 UK hydrogen strategy, there has been an evolution in the role that hydrogen is expected to play within the energy system, evidenced in the setting of the clean power 2030 target in 2024. It placed a higher emphasis on hydrogen’s role in the power system.

The NWHA said: “Clarity is needed from the government on which sectors hydrogen will be supported in and how the use of hydrogen will be prioritised in the short term.

“More decisive action from government is needed on how it intends to support offtakers to switch to hydrogen, especially in the absence of further funding via the industrial energy transition fund (IETF) is essential,” the hydrogen alliance added.

Following the spending review, it was decided that there would be no further extension of the IETF and that the planned second competition window of IETF phase 3 would not take place.

Infrastructure and regional approach go hand-in-hand

On infrastructure, giving both producers and offtakers “advanced sight of where and when hydrogen infrastructure will be available will allow them to plan investment accordingly.”

To date, the UK hydrogen strategy has taken a national approach with policies designed and projects selected across the UK.

The creation of the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and the development of the strategic spatial energy plan (SSEP) aimed to enable the UK to take a more strategic and integrated approach to whole system energy planning.

The NWHA said: “This spatial approach to energy system planning should be reflected in the strategy refresh with recognition of the strengths of regions such as the North West, which have a high density of hydrogen demand and the geological assets to enable both hydrogen and carbon dioxide storage.”

The final priority is for a UK-focused supply chain strategy. The NWHA feels hydrogen offers the UK a “unique opportunity to deliver high quality jobs and economic growth.”

“There is currently a risk that a large proportion of planned investment leaks overseas, as projects procure technologies and services from outside the UK,” the NWHA warned.