Hydrogen alliance outlines top priorities for impending government “refresh”

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Hydrogen alliance outlines top priorities for impending government “refresh”

Ahead of the UK’s hydrogen strategy ‘refresh’ in autumn, the North West’s industry trade body has highlighted its top five wish list for the sector.

August 19th 2025, 3:13 pm
2 min read
Post Thumbnail© CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/POOL/EPA-EFE/S

Floyd March

Ahead of the updated UK hydrogen strategy, the North West Hydrogen Association (NWHA) has released its top priorities for the central government to consider.

In what the Minister for industry Sarah Jones MP described as a “refresh”, the updated hydrogen strategy is expected to be published in autumn this year.

It comes four years from the publication of the original strategy and will reflect the new government’s vision for hydrogen.

NWHA wants a reset on ambition and clarity on demand

Firstly, the NWHA has called for a reset on ambition to outline the “long-term vision for hydrogen and what it intends to deliver in the medium term” to signal purpose to the industry after key drivers for building demand were scrapped..

In a blog post, the NWHA said: “Providing an achievable but ambitious target that industry can get behind will be critical to the next phase of hydrogen’s development journey.”

Since the 2021 UK hydrogen strategy, there has been an evolution in the role that hydrogen is expected to play within the energy system, evidenced in the setting of the clean power 2030 target in 2024. It placed a higher emphasis on hydrogen’s role in the power system.

The NWHA said: “Clarity is needed from the government on which sectors hydrogen will be supported in and how the use of hydrogen will be prioritised in the short term.

“More decisive action from government is needed on how it intends to support offtakers to switch to hydrogen, especially in the absence of further funding via the industrial energy transition fund (IETF) is essential,” the hydrogen alliance added.

Following the spending review, it was decided that there would be no further extension of the IETF and that the planned second competition window of IETF phase 3 would not take place.

Infrastructure and regional approach go hand-in-hand

On infrastructure, giving both producers and offtakers “advanced sight of where and when hydrogen infrastructure will be available will allow them to plan investment accordingly.”

To date, the UK hydrogen strategy has taken a national approach with policies designed and projects selected across the UK.

The creation of the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and the development of the strategic spatial energy plan (SSEP) aimed to enable the UK to take a more strategic and integrated approach to whole system energy planning.

The NWHA said: “This spatial approach to energy system planning should be reflected in the strategy refresh with recognition of the strengths of regions such as the North West, which have a high density of hydrogen demand and the geological assets to enable both hydrogen and carbon dioxide storage.”

The final priority is for a UK-focused supply chain strategy. The NWHA feels hydrogen offers the UK a “unique opportunity to deliver high quality jobs and economic growth.”

“There is currently a risk that a large proportion of planned investment leaks overseas, as projects procure technologies and services from outside the UK,” the NWHA warned.

 

Tags