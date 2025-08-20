Energy Innovation Centre to explore new sensors for hydrogen and biomethane growth    

The Energy Innovation Centre (EIC), based in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, will be home to the facilitation of new sensors that accurately measure the energy content of gas across the network.

Gas distribution networks (GDNs) Cadent, SGN, Wales & West Utilities and Gas Networks Ireland will work with biomethane specialist nZero Group to develop the sensors, backed by Ofgem’s network innovation allowance (NIA) funding mechanism and Gas Networks Ireland’s network innovation fund.

The three new types of sensors will allow for measurements of calorific value across the distribution network without the need to vent gas.

The calorific value of gas, also known as the heating value, is a measure of the amount of energy released when a known volume of gas is completely burned.

It indicates the quality of the gas and is used to calculate energy consumption on gas bills.

GDNs search for ‘holy grail’ solution

This project aims to find a solution to this challenge that is “accurate, fair and affordable”, and provide GDNs with “increased visibility of their network operations.”

Cadent innovation specialist Adam Hassall said: “This initiative, which places collaboration at its heart and could become the cornerstone for how greener alternative gases are utilised across the UK energy market in the future.”

Introduced in 2013 by Ofgem and replacing the innovation fund incentive (IFI), the NIA is a set amount that each network licensee receives as part of their price control allowance.

Network licensees make the decisions as to which innovation projects they take forward with their NIA.

Each of Bohr, Renda and Thyson Technology (part of nZero Group) will develop and test a number of prototype sensors over the next 12 months, with an aim to progress to a small-scale pilot trial in 2026.

Better visibility of the network key for wider developments

Gas customers are currently billed on energy density measurements taken far upstream, which can pose challenges to green gas producers connecting to distribution networks.

Additionally, the sensor technology could enable accelerated growth of green gases such as biomethane and hydrogen deployment as GDNs gain a better understanding of the respective networks.

EIC head of operations Jane Blackwell said: “The benefits could be extensive, from fairer bills to customers to supporting net zero targets. We look forward to working with the gas networks and technical partners to deliver this fascinating project.”