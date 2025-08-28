CPH2 launches £6.5 million share placing

Doncaster-based Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) is looking to raise £6.5 million from shareholders.

CPH2 is a technology and manufacturing company headquartered in Doncaster, UK, where its current manufacturing and research facilities are located.

First admission due in September

Placing will be conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which is now live, with resolutions being passed for the first admission on 19 September and the second admission on 22 September.

Its technology combines its membrane-free electrolyser with cryogenic separation to produce high-purity hydrogen and oxygen as separate gases to industry specifications.

The net proceeds of the fundraising will be used to fund the group’s working capital requirements through to the site acceptance test of its first commercial membrane-free electrolyser (MFE220) unit, and to accelerate commercial pipeline growth and drive new product sales.

The short-term focus of the company is on the market potential of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, as well as the UK.

In May, the firm announced the completion of the third and final site acceptance test at its green hydrogen electrolyser project at Northern Ireland Water’s (NIW) site in Belfast, with the final tests witnessed by contractors Lagan and Arup.

CPH2 said the development is a “pivotal milestone” for the company in commercialising its membrane-free electrolyser (MFE) technology.

CPH2 is targeting a total electrolyser production capacity of over 4GW. Of this, 25% is expected to be manufactured directly by CPH2, with the remaining 75% delivered via licensed partners.

CPH2 posted a £14m loss

On 1 May 2025, the company published its full-year results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a loss of £14.1m for the year, which included one-off impairments of £9.1 million relating to capitalised development costs, inventory, and property, plant and equipment, up from £4.1m in 2023.

Following the year end, CPH2 completed an equity fundraise, generating net proceeds of £5.7 million.

The placing of, and subscription for, new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the company and an issue price of 5 pence per share.

In addition to the placing and subscription, CPH2 intends to provide existing shareholders who have not taken part in the placing or subscription with the opportunity to subscribe for up to 6,000,000 new Ordinary Shares to raise a further £0.3m.