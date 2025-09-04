The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

CPH2 £6.5 million share placing offer oversubscribed

Doncaster-based Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) raised £7.4 million in an oversubscribed retail offer.

September 4th 2025, 7:30 am Updated: September 4th 2025, 7:30 am
2 min read
CPH2 membrane-free electrolyser container.© Supplied by CPH2
CPH2 membrane-free electrolyser container.

Floyd March

Just under a week since CPH2 announced its share placing, which aimed to raise £6.5m, the technology and manufacturing company revealed that it has been oversubscribed.

The net proceeds from the fundraising will be allocated to support the group’s working capital needs through to the site acceptance testing of its first commercial membrane-free electrolyser unit (MFE220), while also enabling the acceleration of its commercial pipeline and boosting new product sales.

Resolutions are due to be passed for the first admission on 19 September and the second admission on 22 September.

Oversubscription leads to increased scale

Due to the oversubscription, CPH2 has decided to increase the scale of the retail offer to raise total gross proceeds of £0.3m, through the issue of 6.5m retail offer shares at the issue price of 5 pence per share.

In addition, due to additional demand for subscriptions, CPH2 has issued an additional 1 million subscription shares.

The proceeds will be used as outlined in the launch announcement in August and will provide additional working capital support and further strengthen the balance sheet.

Its technology combines its membrane-free electrolyser with cryogenic separation to produce high-purity hydrogen and oxygen as separate gases to industry specifications.

CPH2 has sights on the UK and Ireland

The short-term focus of the company is on the market potential of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, as well as the UK.

In May, the firm announced the completion of the third and final site acceptance test at its green hydrogen electrolyser project at Northern Ireland Water’s (NIW) site in Belfast, with the final tests witnessed by contractors Lagan and Arup.

CPH2 said the development is a “pivotal milestone” for the company in commercialising its membrane-free electrolyser (MFE) technology.

CPH2 is targeting a total electrolyser production capacity of over 4GW. Of this, 25% is expected to be manufactured directly by CPH2, with the remaining 75% delivered via licensed partners.

