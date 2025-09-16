Centrica completes hydrogen-to-power trial at Brigg Energy Park

Centrica, Hull start up HiiROC and Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) have successfully demonstrated the injection of hydrogen into a gas-fired power plant at Centrica’s Brigg Energy Park, North Lincolnshire.

The trial, conducted on 11 September, lasted one hour and consisted of a 3% blend ratio and used thermal plasma electrolysis (TPE) from HiiROC’s modular hydrogen production technology.

It paints a wider picture of Centrica’s ongoing efforts to “advance innovative solutions” for the decarbonisation of its portfolio of gas plants and became the first trial using hydrogen in a “peaker” plant – which are used flexibly to meet peak demand – directly to the electricity grid.

Centrica managing director Martin Scargill said: “As the UK looks to achieve its ambitious clean power 2030 targets, hydrogen has the potential to play a key whole system role in providing reliable, low carbon electricity to power UK homes and businesses when demand is at its highest.

“The success of this trial demonstrates the potential hydrogen has to reduce emissions and future-proof flexible power generation such as our gas peaker plant at Brigg,” he added.

Thermal plasma electrolysis favoured during the trial

The TPE process used by the trial and supplied by HiiROC, in line with the UK’s low-carbon hydrogen standard (LCHS).

The hydrogen was produced on site using plasma torches to split hydrocarbons into hydrogen and solid carbon black, before blending during the trial.

The LCHS sets a maximum threshold for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions allowed in the production process to be considered ‘low-carbon hydrogen’.

The standard requires hydrogen producers to meet a GHG emissions intensity of 20g CO2e/MJLHV of produced hydrogen or less for the hydrogen to be considered low-carbon.

Under this standard, suppliers calculate their GHG emissions up to the “point of production”.

The trial was one of 20 projects allocated £8m through NZTC’s open innovation programme in 2022.

In 2021, HiiROC completed a £26 million fund raise with investors including Melrose Industries, HydrogenOne, Centrica, Hyundai and Kia, who joined existing strategic investors Wintershall Dea and VNG.

HiiROC chief executive Tim Davies said: “This achievement is a testament to the hard work of the joint team, and it brings us one step closer to delivering affordable, clean hydrogen, and provides a path to help achieve the UK’s ambitions for clean power in 2030 and beyond.”

This follows the addition of a 50 MW capacity increase by Centrica to the site, bringing the total capacity to 100 MW.