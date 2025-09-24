The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Greater Manchester launches consultation for updated hydrogen and fuel cell strategy

As Mayor Andy Burnham of confessed to “holding back” on hydrogen, the regional authority aims to set fresh targets for hydrogen.

September 24th 2025, 2:36 pm Updated: September 24th 2025, 2:36 pm
2 min read
Trafford low carbon energy park© Supplied by Trafford Green Hydro
Trafford low carbon energy park
Floyd March

North West Energy Correspondent

Citing changes to local, national and international policy, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) is collaborating with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) to update its hydrogen and fuel cell strategy.

To help shape the strategy, the GMCA has opened an eight-week consultation on the draft, ending in November this year.

It aims to give further context to the North West region and has pinpointed three key opportunity areas, including skills, innovation and an umbrella of production, distribution and usage.

Speaking at a launch event, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham explained how the North West has “some significant local infrastructure” that will be an “accelerant for the wider green hydrogen economy”.

However, he also noted that mayors, including himself, have been “holding back” on hydrogen investment as sectors such as transport “aren’t ready yet.” He hopes this update will help move the needle on this.

GMCA eyes Trafford Park production

This strategy sets out various options for targets that might be considered for ongoing development and monitoring.

These targets draw upon national projections, the Climate Change Committee’s seventh carbon budget, as well as further local insight from the region’s gas network operator, Cadent.

Possible targets include exceeding the initial delivery of 15 MW of hydrogen production through the UK government’s hydrogen allocation round 1 (HAR1) winning project at Trafford Park and support applications to further rounds in HAR3 and HAR4.

On skills, it highlighted the need to move beyond initial job engagement in the region that was set out in the original strategy.

Instead, there should be a “careful consideration of retention of skills as those in the workforce approach retirement” through initiatives such as retention of critical knowledge mentorship programs, according to the report.

Costs remain the biggest barrier to hydrogen strategy

There is also wide recognition in the draft that hydrogen production costs have exceeded initial expectations.

GMCA said MMU’s planned hydrogen technology electrolysis and cell hub (HYTECH) research facility would need to combat this and support market expansion: “It is essential for HYTECH and other GM research institutions to consider competitive and alternative financing models that can help reduce costs over the long term.”

The proposed Manchester-based HYTECH hub will bring academics and experts with extensive labs and facilities and is led by MMU in partnership with the University of Manchester, The Royce Institute, University of Salford and National Physical Laboratories, together with the GMCA.

