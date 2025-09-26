A planning application for a hydrogen-fired power station in North Lincolnshire has been accepted by the planning inspectorate and will now enter the examination process.

SSE and Equinor submitted the development consent order (DCO) for the Keadby Next Generation Power Station, located to the south of the Humber estuary in North Lincolnshire, in August.

The planned 900 MW station could be operational from 2030, depending on the DCO timeline, with the final decision sitting with the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

The facility will use natural gas and hydrogen

It is the first power station designed to run on hydrogen, as well as natural gas, which has reached this stage in the DCO process.

A DCO consists of six stages, designed for nationally significant infrastructure projects. The examination step comes at the fourth stage in the process before the decision and post-decision steps.

SSE Thermal director of development Kelly De Azevedo Dent said: “Keadby Next Generation can play a pivotal role in decarbonising power generation, while driving the green industrial revolution in the Humber, bringing major investment to the region, while creating and safeguarding high-quality local jobs.”

Designed to run on hydrogen, the site will also operate using natural gas or a blend of hydrogen and natural gas until a “technically and commercially viable hydrogen supply” becomes available to the site.

The site is located close to planned production, storage and transport infrastructure in the Humber, such as the East Coast Cluster.

Geographical location is a benefit for SSE

The East Coast Cluster involves large-scale projects for industrial carbon capture and hydrogen production, utilising the Northern Endurance Partnership for CO2 transport and storage in the North Sea.

During construction, around 800 full time jobs would be created from the site and supply chain, according to SSE.

Formerly the site of a coal-fired power station, Keadby now hosts England’s largest onshore wind farm and has planning consent for a new power station with carbon capture and storage (CCS), also in partnership with Equinor.

SSE is also developing hydrogen production and storage projects through Mission H2 Power with Siemens Energy to deliver gas turbine technology capable of running on 100% hydrogen by 2030.