Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Hydrogen turbine testing accelerates as UK explores capacity market reform

Work has begun on the expansion of a gas turbine test facility to advance the development of hydrogen-fuelled turbines.

October 3rd 2025, 4:04 pm
2 min read
Gas turbine test facility in Germany.
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

The Siemens Energy’s Clean Energy Centre test facility in Berlin is being extended as part of SSE, Siemens Energy and Equinor’s multi-million-pound Mission H2 Power collaboration.

This will allow testing and validation of combustion components of the largest gas turbines, with aims of enabling them to run on 100% hydrogen.

The project, which launched in December last year, builds on the existing partnership between SSE and Siemens Energy. Their Mission H2 Power partnership aims to deploy a 100% hydrogen-powered turbine by 2030.

Expanded capabilities expected in 2026

Early construction work in Berlin has now commenced with earthworks in preparation for the installation of larger hydrogen tanks and additional infrastructure required.

Once these works are complete, testing with the expanded capabilities is planned to begin in autumn 2026.

SSE Thermal managing director Finlay McCutcheon, said: “It isn’t enough for developers to simply talk about an ambition to transition from gas to hydrogen, delivering a clean power system requires bold action,” while Siemens Energy vice president Darren Davidson, added “Our collaboration is a significant step in reaching the point where large gas turbines can run on 100% hydrogen.”

Back in the UK, it will support the decarbonisation of SSE’s Keadby 2 Power Station in North Lincolnshire and Ferrybridge Next Generation Power Station. They could become the world’s first at-scale 100% hydrogen-fired power stations.

UK Government Minister for Energy, Michael Shanks, said: “Hydrogen-fired power stations have the potential not only to cut emissions, but will help get us off the rollercoaster of international fossil fuel markets while supporting good, skilled jobs in the industries of the future.”

Government releases a call for evidence on hydrogen-to-power

Elsewhere, the government also recently released a call for evidence, seeking views on how to categorise hydrogen to power (H2P) to inform potential changes to the capacity market (CM).

A CM is a government-regulated system, part of electricity market reform, designed to ensure a reliable supply of electricity by paying capacity providers for being available when needed.

Through a competitive auction process, providers like power plants, storage facilities, and demand-side response entities secure capacity agreements and receive regular payments for their commitment to deliver power during times of high demand or system stress.

It was first introduced in 2014 as part of the electricity market reform programme to support investment in capacity.

The call for evidence works intends to gather evidence to inform how H2P plants should be categorised within the CM to enable the participation of H2P as a new technology.