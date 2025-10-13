Houchen weighs in on Teesside data centre vs hydrogen facility dispute

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Houchen weighs in on Teesside data centre vs hydrogen facility dispute

As the government continues to battle internally over data centres and a hydrogen facility in Teesside, Mayor Ben Houchen has his say.

October 13th 2025, 7:18 am Updated: October 13th 2025, 7:18 am
2 min read
The Teesworks industrial zone on Teesside.© Supplied by BP
The Teesworks industrial zone on Teesside.
Floyd March

Floyd March

North West Correspondent

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen would rather have a data centre than a hydrogen facility, as the internal dispute between government departments rages on.

Siding with AI data centres, which have “far greater economic potential” according to the Mayor, Houchen has nudged Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to block plans for a low-carbon hydrogen facility in Teesside.

It comes as an imminent decision on whether to grant a development consent order (DCO) for the construction and operation of H2 Teesside, which will focus on blue hydrogen production and aim to produce 10% of the UK’s hydrogen.

The Teesworks brownfield site has been in the spotlight for the region as the DCO for H2 Teesside continues to be rivalled by AI data centre plans. Separate planning permission for the centre was submitted by Teesworks Limited in June this year.

Houchen picks option with ‘£100m’ opportunity

Houchen told the Sunday Times: “You’ve got north of £100 billion worth of investment in AI on Teesside, or you’ve got a £600 million hydrogen project. You’ve got a scheme that’s going to create a minimum of 4,000 jobs, or you’ve got a hydrogen project that creates 60 jobs.

“With all of this in play, why would you go for one rather than the other? You’re talking about something that’s four times the size of the largest project in America,” he added.

Internal disputes between government departments have been rumbling for months, but will come to a head as a decision is expected by the end of the month.

On one hand, former Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, now Business Secretary, backed plans in a letter to the Mayor. The letter explained that “We both want to see Teesside leading the AI industrial revolution within the UK,” adding that Kyle’s officials have worked “closely with you and your colleagues” to ensure the Teesworks site, along with Teesside International Airport, has “sufficient access” to all relevant utilities for delivering the data centre.

Shanks doubles down on hydrogen potential

Contradicting this, energy minister Michael Shanks also wrote a letter to the Mayor arguing: “While I cannot comment on the specifics of the DCO application, I want to be clear about the Government’s wider priorities. We remain firmly committed to both rolling out AI growth zones and expanding carbon capture, usage and storage networks and low-carbon hydrogen.”

“H2 Teesside is one of several projects currently in negotiation with the Government. Like others, it has the potential to contribute to our CCUS and hydrogen ambitions, but as with all projects, progression to a final investment decision will depend on a full assessment of value for money and affordability, to ensure it delivers value for money for taxpayers and bill payers.”

H2 Teesside could have up to 1,200 MW thermal capacity a hydrogen distribution pipeline; carbon capture and compression facilities and a connection to the Northern Endurance Partnership infrastructure.

 

Tags