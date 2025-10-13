Houchen weighs in on Teesside data centre vs hydrogen facility dispute

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen would rather have a data centre than a hydrogen facility, as the internal dispute between government departments rages on.

Siding with AI data centres, which have “far greater economic potential” according to the Mayor, Houchen has nudged Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to block plans for a low-carbon hydrogen facility in Teesside.

It comes as an imminent decision on whether to grant a development consent order (DCO) for the construction and operation of H2 Teesside, which will focus on blue hydrogen production and aim to produce 10% of the UK’s hydrogen.

The Teesworks brownfield site has been in the spotlight for the region as the DCO for H2 Teesside continues to be rivalled by AI data centre plans. Separate planning permission for the centre was submitted by Teesworks Limited in June this year.

Houchen picks option with ‘£100m’ opportunity

Houchen told the Sunday Times: “You’ve got north of £100 billion worth of investment in AI on Teesside, or you’ve got a £600 million hydrogen project. You’ve got a scheme that’s going to create a minimum of 4,000 jobs, or you’ve got a hydrogen project that creates 60 jobs.

“With all of this in play, why would you go for one rather than the other? You’re talking about something that’s four times the size of the largest project in America,” he added.

Internal disputes between government departments have been rumbling for months, but will come to a head as a decision is expected by the end of the month.

On one hand, former Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, now Business Secretary, backed plans in a letter to the Mayor. The letter explained that “We both want to see Teesside leading the AI industrial revolution within the UK,” adding that Kyle’s officials have worked “closely with you and your colleagues” to ensure the Teesworks site, along with Teesside International Airport, has “sufficient access” to all relevant utilities for delivering the data centre.

Shanks doubles down on hydrogen potential

Contradicting this, energy minister Michael Shanks also wrote a letter to the Mayor arguing: “While I cannot comment on the specifics of the DCO application, I want to be clear about the Government’s wider priorities. We remain firmly committed to both rolling out AI growth zones and expanding carbon capture, usage and storage networks and low-carbon hydrogen.”

“H2 Teesside is one of several projects currently in negotiation with the Government. Like others, it has the potential to contribute to our CCUS and hydrogen ambitions, but as with all projects, progression to a final investment decision will depend on a full assessment of value for money and affordability, to ensure it delivers value for money for taxpayers and bill payers.”

H2 Teesside could have up to 1,200 MW thermal capacity a hydrogen distribution pipeline; carbon capture and compression facilities and a connection to the Northern Endurance Partnership infrastructure.