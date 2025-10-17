The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Cadent unveils East Coast Hydrogen Pipeline route

The ECHP has recently received £42m and will span 140km when fully operational, saving 600,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

October 17th 2025, 7:10 am
2 min read
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

Cadent has unveiled the route of the first phase of its East Coast Hydrogen Pipeline (ECHP), connecting hydrogen production in the Humber and North Nottinghamshire to energy-intensive industrial companies.

The plans to connect the pipeline to the HyMarnham Power hydrogen production site will lay the foundations for a scale up in capacity, allowing local manufacturing companies to fuel switch away from natural gas.

The pipeline will also connect to energy-intensive industrial companies in the Humber.
Following approval by Ofgem, the project has recently been awarded more than £42million in order to progress technical, planning and consenting work to bring the project to life.

Major employers that will connect to the pipeline include steel-making, lime and brick manufacturing, chemicals and food & drink.

Map of the Cadent ECHP, supplied by Cadent

The proposed 140km purpose-built hydrogen pipeline offers potential for growth in hydrogen production at HyMarnham Power – a joint venture between JG Pears and GeoPura.

HyMarnham Power a key aspect

The site has the capability to grow at scale from a 15 MW hydrogen production plant to over 900 MW production, subject to further investment.

ECHP project director at Cadent Adam Knight, ECHP Project Director at Cadent, said: “It’s about unlocking a new low-carbon future for the East Midlands and the Humber, one that keeps industry thriving while cutting emissions.”

“The transportation of hydrogen via the Cadent pipeline is a key route to distribute a resilient, low-carbon hydrogen supply at a significant scale to the hydrogen customers and enable industrial decarbonisation across the region,” he added.

Progress in low-carbon hydrogen production in the East Midlands has already reached a major infrastructure milestone, with utility works complete and commissioning of a 15 MW electrolyser underway at the site at HyMarnham Power.

Set to be fully operational in Autumn 2025, HyMarnham Power is poised to be one of the first projects from the UK Government Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 (HAR1) to go live, putting the East Midlands on the map for hydrogen production.

ECHP brings HAR1 coming to life

HAR1 is the UK government’s first competition to award contracts for the production of low-carbon hydrogen.

The goal is to kickstart the UK’s hydrogen economy by providing financial support through the hydrogen production business model (HPBM) and the net zero hydrogen fund (NZHF), enabling projects to get off the ground and helping the country meet its net zero targets.

Mayor of the East Midlands Claire Ward said: “The ECHP represents exactly the kind of ambitious investment that sits at the heart of our East Midlands Growth Plan, which we launched earlier this week.”

Green growth is one of our key priorities — driving innovation, attracting new investment, and supporting our industries and communities to thrive in a low-carbon future,” she added.

It is expected that once operational, the ECHP could form part of a broader national hydrogen network.

