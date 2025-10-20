The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

EnergyPathways to submit new storage licence application for MESH

Having had a previous application rejected, the Irish Sea development was later deemed nationally significant.

October 20th 2025, 7:42 am
2 min read
A representation of the MESH project.© Supplied by EnergyPathways
A design image of the Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project, developed by EnergyPathways.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

EnergyPathways will submit a fresh application for hydrogen and natural gas storage licences to support its flagship MESH project.

According to a statement, EnergyPathways expects to submit one or more new gas storage applications later this month.

The company’s nominated area for these new hydrogen and natural gas storage licences covers an area of salt cavern storage potential around four times greater than it had previously applied for.

The Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project is a large-scale long duration energy storage and decarbonisation project in the East Irish Sea.

If successful, the applications will allow the company to expand salt cavern energy storage capacity helping it grow its MESH project into a major integrated energy storage and decarbonisation hub.

EnergyPathways CEO Ben Clube said: “We are now accelerating project delivery alongside our Tier 1 partners, including Siemens Energy, Hazer Group in conjunction with KBR Inc., Wood plc, Costain plc, and Zenith Energy. In parallel we will progress our applications for the consents and approvals required to bring this landmark project into operation.

“If the company is successful with these new hydrogen and natural gas storage licence applications, EnergyPathways will secure an area of salt cavern storage potential around four times greater than that it had previously sought. MESH would represent a scalable business model and growth platform for EnergyPathways that will have potential to become a key component in the decarbonised energy future of the UK.”

EnergyPathways has had a turbulent journey develop its MESH project this year. Its shares took a nosedive in August when its last gas storage licence was rejected.

Originally part of EnergyPathway’s Marram gas project, the company pivoted to prioritise development of its storage capacity over gas production.

However, the licence rejection meant the MESH project would not be able to store natural gas or hydrogen. The company added that it would still progress other aspects of the project, such as compressed air long duration energy storage (LDES).

But the project received a boost a month later when UK energy secretary Ed Miliband granted the project “national significance” status.

This pushed the company’s shares back up 46% on the back of the announcement.

Should be gas storage side of the project go ahead, MESH would be able to dispatch 400MW of low-carbon power to the UK grid.

