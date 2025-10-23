The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Robert Gordon University secures £800,000 for clean hydrogen research

The project will dovetail with advances in nuclear energy technology.

October 23rd 2025, 7:51 am
2 min read
Professor Nadimul Faisal at the School of Computing, Engineering and Technology (SoCET).

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) has received £800,000 to accelerate the production of clean hydrogen.

The funding will explore producing hydrogen by capturing the waste steam that comes from nuclear energy facilities.

The project will use advances in solid oxide steam electrolysers (SOSE), which produces clean hydrogen using electricity and heat from renewable and nuclear sources.

This builds on the work already carried out by the university’s School of Computing, Engineering and Technology (SoCET), who designed a tubular cell that can withstand the high temperatures associated with SOSE systems which operate at between 600-900°C.

Professor Nadimul Faisal and his team of researchers at SoCET secured the money from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) to advance next-generation hydrogen production technology.

He said: “Hydrogen is central to achieving the UK’s net-zero goals. This investment allows us to push forward the science and engineering needed to make solid oxide steam electrolysis commercially viable, while creating new opportunities for sustainable innovation in partnership with industry.”

Known as METASIS 2.0 (UKRI3156), this research is part of the METASIS project (EP/W033178/1) led by professor Faisal.

It is being delivered in partnership with the University of Surrey, Aston University, and the UK’s National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL), as well as more than a dozen other partners spanning industry, academia, research and network alliances.

Dr Bahman Amini Horri from the University of Surrey added: “We are developing the next generation of steam electrolysers to produce sustainable hydrogen in an efficient and affordable way. The technology uses innovative heterogeneous electrolyte composites recently developed at the University of Surrey, which are integrated into coating layers applied to traditional porous ferritic steel tubes, serving as a cost-effective manufacturing method.”

