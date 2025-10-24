The UK’s hydrogen ambitions face a critical infrastructure challenge. In the first part of this series, we examined how high costs and uncertain demand have slowed the country’s hydrogen economy despite early advantages.

As the government prepares its autumn Hydrogen Strategy, attention must turn to perhaps the most complex challenge: connecting production with consumption.

The opportunity of Scotland’s constrained wind resources and the challenge of its paused projects raise a clear question. How can the UK develop a hydrogen infrastructure that aligns with realistic demand patterns, not aspirational targets?

Use case

The government’s targets failed to consider potential demand.

Ben Clube, of EnergyPathways, explains that while the hydrogen derivatives market is globally established, “it just happens that not much of it is in the UK. Most of the UK’s ammonia capability is shutdown, refining capability is shutting down, very limited steel making capability. There’s scope for the UK to participate” in new forms of demand.

EnergyPathways is developing a 90 MW methane pyrolysis plan under its MESH project. “Absolutely we intend to participate in in future HAR rounds”, Clube says. “Relative to other projects, we represent really good value for money for the government and for the consumer taxpayers, we can deliver fast large-scale hydrogen production into the UK economy for a fraction of the cost of many of the alternatives.”

Clube says the challenge with HAR is finding a market for hydrogen. “Part of our offering is to offer decarbonised flexible power.” Based on the pyrolysis plan, the executive expects the company could offer power at 5% of the emissions of unabated gas.

Power is an option, but so too are transport fuels. Gavin Templeton, of Veri Energy sees a clear opportunity to provide green hydrogen and derivatives, such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“The government has signed into legislation a mandate for SAF, for instance. But there’s no clear path on how we’re going to deliver it.” Veri is working on a Sullom Voe Terminal (SVT) project to produce e-fuels.

“There’s a social side to these projects as well,” Templeton says. “I can tell the Shetlanders that the wind turbines are feeding into a facility that is supporting 250 jobs at SVT.”

Scotland’s wild card

For Veri, the hydrogen opportunity is driven by grid challenges. “There’s an incredible wind resource but it’s constrained.”

The Viking wind farm received the third highest constraint payouts in 2024.

“There’s understandable concern locally about the disruption caused by infrastructure like pylons, and many feel the project hasn’t yet delivered meaningful economic value to the community. For context, [SVT] supports around 600 direct and indirect jobs, whereas Viking’s operational footprint is much smaller, with only about 35 roles. That contrast has led to a perception that while the electricity is being exported south, the local benefits haven’t matched the scale of the impact.”

For Veri to create jobs at SVT provides a clear link from resources to benefits.

“This is one of the things that we’ve been talking to government about. How do we bring more demand to supply? How do we utilise more of those electrons?”

Templeton is confident HAR3 would move ahead. “We’ll be engaging on it in the best way that we can. We’re working on the economics at the moment, we’re focused on e-methanol production.”

Shetland has some of the highest wind capacity factors in Europe. Tapping that constrained resource should create local benefit while reducing pressure on interconnection.

Scotland’s situation demonstrates the wider problem around the UK’s hydrogen infrastructure plans. Besides grid constraints, the country lacks the capacity to move hydrogen efficiently.

Transport and storage

Transport and storage will be crucial for the resource’s long-term plans. However, Aurora’s Ford says regulators and industry need a clearer idea of demand.

“Once you have that, you can think about a system to join up producers and how to optimise it. When you understand that, then you can take decisions on T&S. That provides offtakers with comfort that they will not be exposed to production risks, like relying on a single supplier and vice versa. I’m not sure we’ve got that clarity yet.”

Arup’s Prickett agreed this hydrogen sector side was underdeveloped. “It’s quite focused on that North Star” of the 2030 goals. “But we’re still in the very early stages. Clarity on prioritisation of regions would be really beneficial.”

In June, the government announced a £500mn commitment for hydrogen infrastructure under the Plan for Change.

“If you really want to use our energy system as a whole, you need the transport network and the storage network. Once you’ve got those, you can think of how to leverage the HAR process to suit pipelines and storage,” Centrica’s Paige states.

Project Union is central to the UK’s transportation plans, providing a hydrogen network with 1,500 miles of pipeline. Initially, it will link the Humber and Teesside areas but should grow.

The hydrogen network aims to provide feedstock to power plants, industry and storage. In August, National Gas launched front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on the first east coast section.

Element’s Eldridge backed the T&S plans. Project Union and the East Coast Cluster work is “really positive. You can see how it evolves, with salt caverns and storage and relevant infrastructure to enable the network of hydrogen around the country.”

Industry’s ask

Companies want direction. Eldridge cited the 2021 Hydrogen Strategy as providing clarity, which now seems lost.

“The clarity of approach has become really confused. There are mixed messages around hydrogen, That’s probably not the case, but in the absence of clear support that’s what it feels like. That is why we need a robust revamp of the Hydrogen Strategy to get back on track in support of the wider energy system to meet net zero”.

The Hydrogen Strategy should create a starting point to underpin growth and identify key hydrogen needs across the economy. As Aurora’s Ford points out, the next 10 years are unlikely to see mass hydrogen deployment due to cost implications and market readiness.

“This period is about making the significant preparatory steps, to deliver extra deployment in the 2030s and 2040s.”

The end user should be central to hydrogen calculations. The T&S plans help, but in the near term, proximity to demand and determining that demand will be crucial.

Hard-to-decarbonise sectors such as glass and cement are the obvious candidates. While Europe can push large emitters such as refineries to solve their hydrogen problems, the UK lacks that capacity.

It also seems unlikely the Hydrogen Strategy will find a role for domestic heating. The challenge of delivering the required hydrogen over long distances and with no successful trials has pushed this down the list of likely uses.

Picking winners

The UK has made substantial progress in determining hydrogen’s role, albeit slowly. However, success should be acknowledged.

The challenge of the Hydrogen Strategy is to determine if the government can assimilate its knowledge and make big choices about where to focus.

There are four main challenges. First, it must transform insights into priorities. Second, it must create bankable demand certainty. Third, hydrogen must have a targeted, rather than transformative impact. Fourth, support T&S plans to develop alongside production and offtake, rather than in isolation.

If the government gets it right, the UK can establish leadership in select hydrogen value chain areas, such as industrial applications, transport fuels and flexible power.

Get it wrong and that investment will continue to ebb away. Success will be measured not by vision, but by the ability to make choices and execute them to deliver hydrogen at scale.