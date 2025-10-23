The UK’s hydrogen plans are at a crossroads. Despite the big talk, the much vaunted hydrogen economy has stalled with growth painfully slow. As the government prepares a refreshed UK Hydrogen Strategy, due in autumn, industry leaders are asking: is this a course correction – or the beginning of a retreat?

At the outset, for hydrogen to succeed, it needs access to effectively zero-cost power or to meet existing demand with zero transportation cost. In the UK, with high power costs and a faltering industrial sector, these are challenging – but not impossible. They will require government intervention.

The strategy gives the UK a chance to assess success and failure. The European Union is also embarking on a process of re-analysis of its hydrogen plans and will likely publish its strategy in 2026.

The hydrogen allocation rounds (HARs) have been useful to understand industry needs, despite struggling to deliver progress.

Into realism

Like many emerging technologies, hydrogen has travelled through the hype cycle. It went from unrealistic expectations of solving every decarbonisation challenge, to despair, where its limitations became all too apparent. Now, the sector is emerging with a clearer view of hydrogen’s role in the UK’s energy transition.

“We’re much clearer on the limitations of hydrogen from a technology and investment view,” says Marten Ford, of Aurora Energy Research. “The attention on costs has forced a realisation on hydrogen that it can’t be everywhere and do everything. It needs to be targeted.”

Sally Prickett, director at Arup, highlights two ways the strategy could go wrong.

“One would be, simply, a rollback saying ‘this is no longer a priority’. There’s a lot of bad news right now, but hydrogen has a big role to play in the UK. The second would be a lack of clarity. That clarity on how the UK wants hydrogen to play will be really, really important. There needs to be a bit more targeted guidance.”

Targets vs reality

The UK has a stated aim of producing 10 GW of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030. However, with operational capacity still under 10 MW and slow project progress, the country will not achieve its aims.

Aurora’s Ford says the UK had “learned a lot since those targets were set and that’s valuable”. He added that the requirement to use less hydrogen in our economy is a “good thing to learn. It would have been worse to build out capacity that wasn’t economically useful.”

He points to two core lessons. The government is “trying to deliver something it has never done before and will have to develop its approach over time” in its hydrogen work and sometimes with political trade-offs in wider policy.

“The second is with industry, there has been an approach by some parts of the energy sector to treat hydrogen projects like power projects, however they are very different and more similar to industrial investment projects. We’re all in a better place now, than we were, in understanding what makes a good project.”

Delivering big plans

There are broadly two strands to delivering the UK’s hydrogen plans. The HAR process aims to implement hydrogen production business model (HPBM) funding to support projects. There have been two HAR offerings, with HAR3 launching in 2026.

The HAR projects are initially proof of concept ideas. They provide testing conditions for pilot projects, but will struggle to grow fast enough.

Larger blue hydrogen projects around industrial clusters can provide the needed scale to grow faster. But their larger scale makes them more challenging to progress.

For instance, BP’s 1.2 GW H2Teesside is caught up in a tangled web of local and national politics. EET Fuels is working on a 350 MW facility at Stanlow, linked to the HyNet plan, but has not yet reached a final investment decision (FID).

While the CO2 aspects of HyNet are moving forward, the hydrogen project has not yet.

The HAR challenge

The HAR1 application guidance aimed to deliver “up to 1 GW of electrolytic hydrogen production capacity in operation or construction by 2025”. It has fallen short. One HAR1 project, HyMarnham, is due to start up this year, in late November.

The HAR process has been criticised for being overly complex. “I’ve sat in sessions with DESNZ and it has taken them 40 minutes to explain simply the process. If that’s the case, how should people try and work through it? It’s being made too complicated, so investors and projects will go elsewhere and do something else,” Mark Eldridge of Element Materials says.

Prickett from Arup defends the HAR process. “It’s probably been a bit too open, so not every project has delivered, while some of the projects haven’t moved ahead. But, fundamentally [hydrogen] is harder than a lot of people thought.”

She cited challenges around policy frameworks and risk ownership. “It’s easy to throw stones at HAR. But the projects are not being stopped by HAR. Do they have access to grid? Is the planning and permitting in place? What’s the relationship with the offtaker? How are the offtake arrangements being developed?”

Prickett says “I think we’re ahead” compared with other hydrogen business models worldwide.

Despite struggles, the HAR process has seen some successes. The European Hydrogen Bank recently disclosed that seven of its 15 initial projects had dropped out.

Providing certainty around direction requires understanding demand. Aurora’s Ford explains HAR was driven by the idea that producers could best solve this problem.

Direction of travel

The HAR process saw government choose developers to take production forward. This allowed the state to reduce complexity. “‘Build it – and whoever builds it will manage offtake,’ was the idea,” Ford explains. But putting the onus on developers to find offtakers has proved a challenge.

Hazel Paige, of Centrica, explains “if you take a whole system approach to hydrogen, the HAR process doesn’t necessarily play to its full strength, of how to use excess renewables on the grid and produce hydrogen with that.”

Eldridge calls for clarity for offtakers. Potential consumers, like the aerospace or automotive industries, struggle to access hydrogen or see a route to it. Helping those industries with the feedstock is required, linked to other market projects.

He calls for a UK Hydrogen Strategy that can deliver into the market quickly.

© Supplied by HyHaul

Eldridge cites the HyHaul refuelling project along the M4. “If you create refuelling stations, suddenly you have a catalyst, you start to create ecosystems of hydrogen around the project, that others can feed off.”

He continues, the perception is hydrogen is too expensive. Government intervention to lower the cost would “enable the proof of concept, to allow things to move forward, as we see in HyHaul. But we need more seed projects like this across the UK. This is beyond the industrial base demand, because that has to be a given.”

The challenge for UK hydrogen lies in identifying where hydrogen makes economic sense.

The HAR process aimed to spur production and leave offtake issues to developers. But this approach has highlighted a fundamental question: what are the viable markets for hydrogen in a nation with declining industrial capacity?

The government’s targets failed to consider potential demand and its location. Understanding these use cases will direct limited resources effectively.

Roadblocks

Scotland has ambitious hydrogen targets, aiming for 5 GW by 2030 and 25 GW by 2045.

Plans have struggled. In September, ScottishPower “paused” development at its two projects, in the Cromarty Firth and Whitelee.

A company official said green hydrogen projects face “challenging conditions and a limited route to market despite extensive efforts to support the new and emerging technology”.

Black & Veatch’s Sustainable Process Lead EMEA Keigh Taylor, based in Edinburgh, describes Scotland’s value chain as “too fragmented to unlock the potential plans for hydrogen”.

Taylor says those projects making progress “have simpler chains of technology, and strong offtake, reducing project risks. There are examples in Scotland where hydrogen vehicles have been purchased but without the supporting infrastructure. If all vital parts of the value chain are not moving ahead, the prospect of delivering a successful project is diminished.”

Infrastructure and grid are key. Arup’s recent report discussed hydrogen’s role as an alternative to grid expansion.

Hydrogen “absolutely works” as a means to pick up constrained power, Prickett notes, “but you still need somewhere for the hydrogen to go and for it to be useful. There isn’t infrastructure in place to move molecules around the country easily. Finding those regions where there are grid constraints and offtake availability is a golden ticket.”

The Arup director says the location is key. “Thinking about where we have excess power and developing a new industry can bring new jobs and skills to new areas or helps with a just transition away from oil and gas into new energies,” she notes. “Actually having some guidance on how that fits in would be beneficial.”

The second part of this deep dive into the Hydrogen Strategy will be published on October 24.