Campaign group to appeal High Court ruling over HyNet greenlight

The High Court ruled HyNot campaigners were “not prompt” in their plans to seek a judicial review.

October 28th 2025, 4:02 pm
2 min read
The Heidelberg Materials Padeswood cement factory in North Wales, part of the HyNet carbon capture and storage industrial cluster.© Supplied by Heidelberg Materials
The Heidelberg Materials Padeswood cement factory in North Wales, part of the HyNet carbon capture and storage industrial cluster.
Anti-HyNet campaign group, HyNot, has filed an appeal after the High Court scuppered plans to seek a judicial review of the greenlit HyNet carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The Liverpool Bay CCS project forms a key part of HyNet and received government consent in April 2025. However, the environmental campaign group submitted an application for a judicial review on 21 August.

It alleged that the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) decision to grant development consent was unlawful, citing a failure to assess accident risks and conduct a lawful public consultation.

It also made allegations of a failure to comply with habitat regulations and to evaluate the climate change implications of the project.

Judge dismisses HyNot claims

Despite the allegations, Mr Justice Saina dismissed the application as “not prompt”, despite HyNot claiming the government decision was made public six weeks after it was taken.

HyNot, represented by law firm Leigh Day, has now appealed this decision, claiming the court “did not adequately” consider the case, placing particular note on greenhouse emissions linked to blue hydrogen production.

HyNot spokesperson Nicky Crosby said: “The judge’s decision means that dubious claims about HyNet being good for our region and the climate will not face scrutiny in a full hearing.

“The judgement that we were not prompt in filing our application is particularly vexing as the decision was not disclosed until six weeks after it was taken and there was no way we could know about it,” she added.

Campaigner Drew Bellis said: “We are appealing the High Court ruling because we are confident that if the public were fully aware of the huge threats that HyNet poses to the climate and the environment, it would agree that the scheme should be stopped.” HyNot is crowdfunding for legal costs.

HyNet pushes on after development consent

The HyNet project aims to create a low-carbon energy system in the North West of England and North Wales by producing low-carbon hydrogen, capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions in Liverpool Bay, and building the necessary infrastructure for transport and storage.

The project took a step forward in September as Heidelberg Materials and Encyclis signed final contracts with the UK government in a move that promises to remove 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.

German-owned firm Heidelberg will build the UK’s first carbon capture-enabled cement plant as part of its Padeswood CCS project in Wales.

Meanwhile, London-based Encyclis will develop one of the world’s first full-scale carbon capture-enabled energy-from-waste (EfW) plants at its 49.9 MW Protos energy recovery facility (ERF) at Ellesmere Port.

