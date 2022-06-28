EEC seeks hydrogen study partner for Niger work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

EEC seeks hydrogen study partner for Niger work

Germany’s Emerging Energy Corp. (EEC) has issued a call for a green hydrogen feasibility study in Niger.
By Ed Reed
28/06/2022, 1:03 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergThe chemical symbol for hydrogen on a storage tank during the final stages of construction at Iberdola SA's Puertollano green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
The chemical symbol for hydrogen on a storage tank during the final stages of construction at Iberdola SA's Puertollano green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Germany’s Emerging Energy Corp. (EEC) has issued a call for a green hydrogen feasibility study in Niger.

The company said it had signed an agreement with Niger on a commercial green hydrogen plan. This would combine production facilities and transport infrastructure. The aim would be to establish Niger as a “leading green hydrogen production zone”.

As such, EEC said it was seeking a qualified independent partner to carry out a study. The partner would have experience in planning and technical and economic feasibility studies to consider such a project. It would also examine the potential market for green hydrogen products, both for industrial use and for export.

The first stage covers analysis, identification and recommendation of site and on the levelised cost of hydrogen. This has the aim of allowing EEC to make progress in its long-term hydrogen strategy.

The second stage would focus on analysis of a pilot project, looking at various scenarios and options, and providing criteria and timeline for work to go ahead.

Frankfurt-based EEC signed a deal with Niger in February this year. The company said it would also invest in the decarbonisation of oilfield operations and refineries, through carbon capture.

The two sides committed to preparing Niger to become a regional hub for green hydrogen production. The company noted it had held talks with the Nigerien government at Africa Energy Week (AEW) in 2021.

Centurion International, the pan-African services company, is acting as lead transaction advisor. Centurion is chaired by NJ Ayuk, also executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, organiser of AEW.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts