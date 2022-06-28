EEC seeks hydrogen study partner for Niger work

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Germany’s Emerging Energy Corp. (EEC) has issued a call for a green hydrogen feasibility study in Niger.

The company said it had signed an agreement with Niger on a commercial green hydrogen plan. This would combine production facilities and transport infrastructure. The aim would be to establish Niger as a “leading green hydrogen production zone”.

As such, EEC said it was seeking a qualified independent partner to carry out a study. The partner would have experience in planning and technical and economic feasibility studies to consider such a project. It would also examine the potential market for green hydrogen products, both for industrial use and for export.

The first stage covers analysis, identification and recommendation of site and on the levelised cost of hydrogen. This has the aim of allowing EEC to make progress in its long-term hydrogen strategy.

The second stage would focus on analysis of a pilot project, looking at various scenarios and options, and providing criteria and timeline for work to go ahead.

Frankfurt-based EEC signed a deal with Niger in February this year. The company said it would also invest in the decarbonisation of oilfield operations and refineries, through carbon capture.

The two sides committed to preparing Niger to become a regional hub for green hydrogen production. The company noted it had held talks with the Nigerien government at Africa Energy Week (AEW) in 2021.

Centurion International, the pan-African services company, is acting as lead transaction advisor. Centurion is chaired by NJ Ayuk, also executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, organiser of AEW.