Toyota Tsusho moves into detailed blue ammonia Egypt plan

Japan’s Toyota Tsusho has returned to Egypt to share initial results of a blue ammonia study, holding talks with the government on future production.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla held talks with the Japanese company’s director of energy infrastructure projects Tokuji Koyama.

A statement from the ministry said the Toyota Tsusho delegation discussed the study. The concept would involve converting grey ammonia into blue, through the use of carbon capture and storage (CCS).

In particular, it looked at capturing “part or all” of the emissions from Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) and Abu Qir Fertilizers. The companies could capture CO2 and store these in old oil and gas fields.

Toyota Tsusho recommended establishing a new line to focus on producing ammonia through a detailed feasibility study. Blue ammonia must become competitive, it said.

El Molla described blue ammonia as one of the solutions required to deliver green energy. The minister called for more studies on the feedstock in order to determine the project feasibility.

Also attending the meeting was Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) head Magdy Galal and Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) chairman Saad Helal.

Toyota Tsusho signed a deal with ECHEM and EGAS in September 2021 to carry out the joint study on blue ammonia.

Egypt has begun taking steps this year to explore CCS options. Eni signed on to develop a pilot $25 million project at its Meleiha concession in May. In July, EGAS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wintershall Dea to study CCS plans.

The North African state will host the COP27 meeting in November this year. Its energy transition plans, such as hydrogen export hopes and CCS, will likely play a key part.