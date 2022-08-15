Toyota Tsusho moves into detailed blue ammonia Egypt plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

Toyota Tsusho moves into detailed blue ammonia Egypt plan

Japan’s Toyota Tsusho has returned to Egypt to share initial results of a blue ammonia study, holding talks with the government on future production.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/08/2022, 12:21 pm
Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla held talks with the Japanese company’s director of energy infrastructure projects Tokuji Koyama.

A statement from the ministry said the Toyota Tsusho delegation discussed the study. The concept would involve converting grey ammonia into blue, through the use of carbon capture and storage (CCS).

In particular, it looked at capturing “part or all” of the emissions from Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) and Abu Qir Fertilizers. The companies could capture CO2 and store these in old oil and gas fields.

Toyota Tsusho recommended establishing a new line to focus on producing ammonia through a detailed feasibility study. Blue ammonia must become competitive, it said.

El Molla described blue ammonia as one of the solutions required to deliver green energy. The minister called for more studies on the feedstock in order to determine the project feasibility.

Also attending the meeting was Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) head Magdy Galal and Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) chairman Saad Helal.

Toyota Tsusho signed a deal with ECHEM and EGAS in September 2021 to carry out the joint study on blue ammonia.

Egypt has begun taking steps this year to explore CCS options. Eni signed on to develop a pilot $25 million project at its Meleiha concession in May. In July, EGAS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wintershall Dea to study CCS plans.

The North African state will host the COP27 meeting in November this year. Its energy transition plans, such as hydrogen export hopes and CCS, will likely play a key part.

