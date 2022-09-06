Total Eren comes onboard Chariot’s hydrogen hopes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chariot has signed Total Eren up to work together on a proposed major hydrogen development in Mauritania.

The companies will have a 50:50 split in the Nour Project, which may have up to 10 GW of electrolysis to produce green hydrogen.

Chariot and Total Eren will launch feasibility studies on the project. The two companies are already working together on a business that offers renewable energy capacity to mining companies in Africa.

Total Eren head of business development Fabienne Demol said green hydrogen “is going to be an essential part of the energy mix in the future, and we are delighted to enter into this new partnership on a continent where our strategic shareholder, TotalEnergies, holds a strong footprint.”

“Our skillsets complement Chariot’s well and we intend to share our expertise throughout the project’s development. I also would like to take the opportunity to thank the Mauritanian authorities for their support and collaboration. We look forward to taking the next steps on the Project together with Chariot.”

Chariot CEO Adonis Pouroulis welcomed the arrival of Total Eren. “We look forward to working together on this highly important green hydrogen development in Mauritania. Having a partner of such calibre, who shares our vision and focus for the future, is a key part of developing this valuable asset and marks an important step forward in Project Nour’s evolution.”