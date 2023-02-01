Omnia signs up to decarbonise ammonia with PNE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

Omnia signs up to decarbonise ammonia with PNE

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/02/2023, 1:14 pm Updated: 01/02/2023, 1:28 pm
Germany’s PNE has signed on to a plan to produce green hydrogen and ammonia in South Africa with local company Omnia Holding.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) envisages a 100,000 tonne per year green ammonia plant. It would take renewable energy from sources such as wind and solar, the statement said.

The plan would save around 180,000 tpy of CO2 emissions. PNE would develop equipment to deliver wind and solar power to the plant.

Signing the MoU paves the way for the companies to flesh out their plans for a green ammonia development.

Omnia is an “experienced “, said PNE CEO Markus Lesser. “Green hydrogen and its downstream products are key to facilitating South Africa’s decarbonisation and energy transition goals while unlocking sustainable growth opportunities.”

Lesser said the plan would scale up its 2.0 strategy “in which solutions around Power-to-X play a significant role”.

Cutting emissions

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said the South African company was always looking at ways to add value through its supply chain.

“Being innovative and using green technology is at the heart of our approach. The fact is that onsite production of green ammonia will significantly reduce our CO2 emissions, embed sustainability into our products, and support the country’s green energy journey,” Gobalsamy said.

Omnia currently relies on conventionally produced ammonia, which has substantial associated carbon emissions.

Omnia would work with PNE’s subsidiary WKN to “develop technology solutions together that reduce industry risk, improve operational safety, and create a lower environmental footprint”.

The statement noted that green ammonia produced domestically would reduce South Africa’s reliance on imports and the strain on its overburdened rail network.

PNE also noted South Africa’s push to scale up renewable energy through the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). A group of countries, including Germany, agreed at COP26 to provide $8.5 billion in financing to help South Africa move away from coal.

Lesser said projects such as this one with Omnia would help decarbonise. “In addition, we remain true to our principle of only implementing economically successful commercial projects.”

PNE is an experienced developer of on- and offshore wind farms. It also offers solar photovoltaic (PV) work and storage.

Enormous and complex

Omnia, in January, launched a 5 MW solar plant at Sasolburg. Gobalsamy also broke ground on the second phase of the plant. The South African company said these investments would reduce its dependency on the unstable national grid and on coal-fired power.

South Africa is facing “indefinite load shedding”, Omnia said. National utility Eskom  is challenged by issues that are “enormous and complex”.

Speaking last month, Gobalsamy said stakeholders must work together to find solutions to the energy problems. “We are exceptionally proud to do our part to alleviate the electricity challenges and reduce Omnia’s impact on the environment.”

