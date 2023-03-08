Mauritania signs green hydrogen MoU with German focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

Mauritania signs green hydrogen MoU with German focus

Infinity Power's Mansour said the project would provide "clean renewable energy to the region and the "entire continent of Africa".
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/03/2023, 4:54 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Kosmos Energy
Mauritania

Mauritania has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Infinity Power. The plan covers the development of a green hydrogen facility, producing up to 8 million tonnes per year.

Infinity is a joint venture of Egypt’s Infinity and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar, plus Germany’s Conjuncta.

Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines & Energy (MPME) Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh signed the MoU today, with Infinity Power’s Mohamed Ismail Mansour and Conjuncta’s Stefan Liebing.

The venture plans to build the hydrogen plant northeast of Nouakchott. It would have 10 GW of electrolysers, producing 8mn tpy of hydrogen. The first phase would have 400 MW of capacity and start up in 2028.

“Our country is determined to play a leading position on the global map of the green hydrogen economy in the coming decades,” said the minister. “We strongly believe that the development of the green hydrogen industry in Mauritania will bring environmental, economic and social benefits to our country and the world.”

He went on to welcome the “deep relationships” into the European market, particularly in Germany.

Continental links

Infinity Power’s Mansour said the project would provide “clean renewable energy to the region and the “entire continent of Africa”.

Conjuncta’s Liebing said Germany would act as a “technology provider and a potential offtaker of green energy. It is by far the largest bilateral investment project ever and we look forward to making it a success story that will attract a lot more business activities between the two countries.”

Mauritania has set out plans for a number of green hydrogen projects. In November, at COP27, it announced an agreement with BP to explore such projects. Furthermore, Total Eren has signed up to back Chariot’s plans.

Mauritania’s MPME held a workshop on March 7 to look at local content and the Nour project.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts