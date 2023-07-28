Haskel, Coregas complete NSW’s first hydrogen fuelling station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Australasia

Haskel, Coregas complete NSW’s first hydrogen fuelling station

Haskel technical sales manager in the region Stewart Anderson welcomed the collaboration on this “ground-breaking project, bringing our extensive high pressure gas experience and expertise in the hydrogen mobility sector to Port Kembla”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/07/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by HaskelHyzon truck fuels up at NSW's first hydrogen station
Picture shows; Construction of NSW's first hydrogen fuelling station, by Haskel and Coregas. NSW. Supplied by Haskel

Haskel and Coregas have launched a first commercial hydrogen refuelling station in New South Wales.

Haskel provided its turnkey GENO hydrogen station for the Coregas H2Station, at the Bluescope Steel site. HGVs, buses and refuse vehicles will use the fuelling station.

Haskel technical sales manager in the region Stewart Anderson welcomed the collaboration on this “ground-breaking project, bringing our extensive high pressure gas experience and expertise in the hydrogen mobility sector to Port Kembla”.

© Supplied by Haskel
Supplied by Haskel

The facility can provide more than 400 kg of hydrogen per day. It will take feedstock from the production plant, compress it to 350 bar and then move it to the station, 50 metres away.

“The Haskel hydrogen system features world-leading compression, storage and dispensing equipment specifically designed and optimised for H2Station,” said Coregas’ Australia general manager Alan Watkins. “Transitioning our fleet to FCEVs is a cornerstone of the company’s decarbonisation roadmap.”

Grander plans

The Port Kembla Investment Fund backed Coregas’ fuelling facility plans, awarding funding under round four in March 2021. Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) described it as a “first step” towards Port Kembla becoming a hydrogen hub.

Coregas signed on to acquire two hydrogen fuel cell trucks from Hyzon Motors in 2021.

Watkins, speaking at the time, said hydrogen was an attractive option. “We believe the shorter refuelling times, longer range, and higher payloads of hydrogen-powered heavy vehicles compared to equivalent battery electric vehicles means they will have a crucial role to play in making Australia’s transport sector sustainable.”

Bluescope signed a deal with Shell in December 2021. This focused on the potential use of green hydrogen at the Port Kembla steel works. Shell pulled out in August 2022.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts