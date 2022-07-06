Shell makes FID on ‘Europe’s largest’ renewable hydrogen plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Shell makes FID on ‘Europe’s largest’ renewable hydrogen plant

Shell (LON: SHEL) has taken a final investment decision (FID) on the Holland Hydrogen I facility, which will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025.
By Andrew Dykes
06/07/2022, 7:54 am Updated: 06/07/2022, 12:20 pm
© Supplied by Shell/Stuart ConwayScottishPower Shell offshore wind
NoordzeeWind wind farm

Shell (LON: SHEL) has taken a final investment decision (FID) on the Holland Hydrogen I facility, which will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025.

The 200-megawatt (MW) electrolyser will be constructed on the Tweede Maasvlakte in the port of Rotterdam and will produce up to 60,000 kilograms of hydrogen per day.

Renewable power for the plant will come from the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (noord), which is partly owned by Shell as part of a joint venture with Eneco.

Currently under construction, Hollandse Kust (noord) will have an installed capacity of 759MW, and generate at least 3.3 TWh per year. The developers plan to have the scheme operational by 2023.

Hydrogen produced at the plant will supply the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, via the HyTransPort pipeline, where Shell says it will replace some of the grey (fossil fuel-derived) hydrogen currently used in the refinery.

Shell said it would help to “partially decarbonise” some of the facility’s energy products such as petrol and diesel and jet fuel, while other hydrogen supplies could at some point be used to power heavy-duty vehicles to help in decarbonising commercial road transport.

“Holland Hydrogen I demonstrates how new energy solutions can work together to meet society’s need for cleaner energy. It is also another example of Shell’s own efforts and commitment to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050,” said the company’s executive vice president for emerging energy solutions Anna Mascolo.

“Renewable hydrogen will play a pivotal role in the energy system of the future and this project is an important step in helping hydrogen fulfil that potential.”

It has already contracted Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers to engineer, procure and fabricate the electrolyser equipment, based on the firm’s 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis module.

Meanwhile, in January the supermajor started up production from a 20-MW green hydrogen plant in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, China.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts