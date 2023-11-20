Eneco moves closer to Rotterdam green hydrogen electrolyser construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Eneco moves closer to Rotterdam green hydrogen electrolyser construction

If approved, Eneco will begin construction on the 800MW green hydrogen plant in 2026.
By Mathew Perry
20/11/2023, 11:23 am
Visualisation of the 'Eneco Electrolyzer' green hydrogen production plant in Rotterdam's Europoort industrial area.

Dutch energy company Eneco has submitted a planning application for the construction of its proposed green hydrogen production plant in Rotterdam’s Europoort industrial area.

The 800MW ‘Eneco Electrolyser’ project will produce green hydrogen using renewably generated electricity from wind farms and solar parks.

An electrolyser is a hydrogen plant that splits water into hydrogen using electricity.

Subject to planning approval, Eneco said it expects construction on the project to begin in 2026 and the hydrogen plant is due to start operating in 2029.

Hydrogen produced at the Rotterdam plant will be targeted at replacing the use of natural gas in the industrial and electricity sectors, Eneco said.

Eneco is collaborating on the project with its parent firm, Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi, through the Eneco Diamond Hydrogen joint venture.

Green hydrogen ‘essential’ for transition

Eneco chief executive officer As Tempelman said producing green hydrogen is “essential for a successful energy transition”.

“When direct electrification is not possible, green hydrogen is a good and sustainable alternative, both as a raw material and as a fuel,” Mr Tempelman said.

© Shutterstock / Andrey Sharpilo
The Port of Rotterdam

“Investing in green hydrogen is an important part of our strategy and it pleases me that we can now take concrete steps towards this.”

Eneco will develop the proposed electrolyser next to its existing Enecogen power station in Europoort, allowing for costs and time savings through using shared infrastructure.

With a planned eventual capacity of 800MW, the plant will be able to produce roughly 80 kilotonnes of hydrogen each year depending on renewable energy availability and industrial demand.

Eneco said the hydrogen plant forms part of its One Planet Plan, which aims to make the company and its customers climate neutral by 2035.

The Netherlands has set a target to increase green hydrogen production capacity to 4GW by 2030.

Meanwhile, the EU has set a target to produce 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen by 2030 under its REPowerEU plan.

Environmental campaigners say the benefits of the EU hydrogen plans are unclear and some projects may never come to fruition.

