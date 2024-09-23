Equinor, RWE won’t move forward with hydrogen pipeline to Europe

Equinor ASA said that it won’t be moving ahead with plans to build a pipeline to carry hydrogen from Norway to Germany with partner RWE AG.

Norway’s biggest oil and gas company is shelving the project due to lack of customers, supply and an adequate regulatory framework, Equinor spokesperson Magnus Frantzen Eidsvold said Friday.

Equinor and RWE outlined their plans to cooperate on hydrogen projects in January last year, with an eye to bolstering Germany’s energy independence and helping the Norwegian economy diversify away from the sale of oil and gas.

Plans to develop new hydrogen-ready gas power plants are proceeding, though they are still in a very early stage, Eidsvold said.

Energi og Klima, an online news site for the Norwegian Climate Foundation, reported the news earlier.