Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Penspen to deliver major European hydrogen project from Aberdeen office

By Mathew Perry
07/01/2025, 7:05 am
© Supplied by Trans Adriatic PipelPipeline infrastructure as part of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline between eastern Greece and southern Italy.
Pipeline infrastructure as part of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline between eastern Greece and southern Italy.

UK-headquartered energy consultancy Penspen has secured a contract to assess the feasibility of introducing hydrogen blending on a major European gas pipeline.

As part of the contract with Tran Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP), Penspen will assess the feasibility of introducing hydrogen blends to the existing gas infrastructure.

Penspen will carry out the work, for an undisclosed fee, from its Aberdeen office where it employs around 120 people following the acquisition of C&I Engineering Solutions in October.

The 877km natural gas pipeline runs from the Greek-Turkish border, where it connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline, across Albania and the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy.

Operational since the end of 2020, Penspen said TAP is a “key part” of the Southern Gas Corridor to Azerbaijan, and “plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security and supply diversification”.

Penspen project manager for the TAP project Angus Reid said hydrogen enablement of strategic transportation infrastructure is a “key factor for long-term regional decarbonisation”.

“Supporting the introduction of hydrogen into a major pipeline will promote hydrogen generation projects in south eastern Europe as well as a multitude of hydrogen use opportunities,” Reid said.

TAP managing director Luca Schieppati said the project demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and a “sustainable energy future for Europe”.

“TAP has the potential to become a significant contributor to Europe’s goal of achieving climate neutrality by potentially supplying the EU with carbon-neutral energy sources, such as hydrogen blended with natural gas,” Schieppati said.

“Evaluating whether our above-ground installations are hydrogen-ready for hydrogen blending with natural gas, with the support of an experienced supplier like Penspen, is an important step in this broader process.”

Penspen hydrogen growth

The TAP contract is the latest in a series of hydrogen services contract awards for Penspen, a subsidiary of Dubai-headquartered engineering giant Sidara.

In the UK, Penspen secured a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract from EET Hydrogen for its HPP1 low carbon hydrogen plant, which forms part of the HyNet project.

In Europe, Penspen is also providing hydrogen feasibility and readiness assessments to Latvian gas operator Conexus Baltic Grid and Portuguese national gas transmission operator REN-Gasodutos.

Penspen’s expansion in Scotland comes shortly after parent firm Sidara walked away from a potential takeover of Aberdeen-headquartered rival Wood.

The company says its growing hydrogen experience means it is well positioned for further growth in the UK and in Scotland, where the Scottish government views hydrogen exports as one of its “greatest industrial opportunities since oil and gas“.

 

