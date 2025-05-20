Industry commentators highlighted the importance of firm direction, demand creation and realistic expectations during the opening sessions of the World Hydrogen 2025 Summit in Rotterdam, fending off criticism over the laggardly pace of European progress.

During a fireside chat on the state of the industry, Hy24 chief executive Pierre-Etienne Franc said the industry needed to manage its expectations better following the hype that followed the creation of the Hydrogen Council in January 2017.

Hy24 is “the world’s first and largest” hydrogen private equity asset management company.

“People are a bit lost. They don’t see whether we need to believe the press, or we need to believe the facts,” said Franc.

“There are three major critiques that are always given for hydrogen. The first one is ‘time’ – not being fast enough. The second one is ‘cost’. And the third one is ‘scale’, and in fact if you deep dive a bit on what’s going on – and we, as investors, we see that relatively well – we believe those three [issues] are not properly understood.”

Responding to the accusation that the industry is not delivering, Franc pointed out that “the energy dynamic is going to take decades”.

“We were expecting, looking at the press and the ambitions put forward by all the countries… hydrogen to deliver in less than 20 years, which is of course ridiculous.”

“The big players have derisked the technology and they’re ready to invest significantly. So we’re not so bad. We are faster than the other energy waves and it’s, in fact, just the time to deploy a nascent industry.”

Hydrogen Council chief executive Ivana Jemelkova added that, with exuberance having well and truly died down since the excitement of the Paris Agreement, the reality of the situation is now sinking in.

© Supplied by Hydrogen Council

The recent U-turn on clean energy by the US has only exacerbated those challenges, with fiscal and regulatory policy increasingly uncertain.

“Another timeline effect that I like to share is that, you know, most of these big hydrogen strategies were only just introduced around the 2020 mark. We’re five years in. Governments are only just starting to implement these strategies,” she said.

“So of course, this is where we are, but I think the expectation management problem is very real… it’s not hype, it’s not doom and gloom, it’s somewhere in between. And that’s obviously a more complex story to tell.”

This followed similar sentiment at All-Energy 2025 in Glasgow last week, where commentators said intervention needed to support the UK’s nascent green hydrogen industry was at least a year behind schedule, resulting in “disappointing” results for the sector.