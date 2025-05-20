Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

‘People are a bit lost’ – hydrogen pundits bemoan the European outlook in Rotterdam

Speakers at World Hydrogen 2025 Summit in Rotterdam set the tone by off criticism over the laggardly pace of European progress.

May 20th 2025, 6:36 pm
2 min read
The Port of Rotterdam© Shutterstock / Andrey Sharpilo
The Port of Rotterdam.

Mark Selby

Industry commentators highlighted the importance of firm direction, demand creation and realistic expectations during the opening sessions of the World Hydrogen 2025 Summit in Rotterdam, fending off criticism over the laggardly pace of European progress.

During a fireside chat on the state of the industry, Hy24 chief executive Pierre-Etienne Franc said the industry needed to manage its expectations better following the hype that followed the creation of the Hydrogen Council in January 2017.

Hy24 is “the world’s first and largest” hydrogen private equity asset management company.

“People are a bit lost. They don’t see whether we need to believe the press, or we need to believe the facts,” said Franc.

“There are three major critiques that are always given for hydrogen. The first one is ‘time’ – not being fast enough. The second one is ‘cost’. And the third one is ‘scale’, and in fact if you deep dive a bit on what’s going on – and we, as investors, we see that relatively well – we believe those three [issues] are not properly understood.”

Responding to the accusation that the industry is not delivering, Franc pointed out that “the energy dynamic is going to take decades”.

“We were expecting, looking at the press and the ambitions put forward by all the countries… hydrogen to deliver in less than 20 years, which is of course ridiculous.”

“The big players have derisked the technology and they’re ready to invest significantly. So we’re not so bad. We are faster than the other energy waves and it’s, in fact, just the time to deploy a nascent industry.”

Hydrogen Council chief executive Ivana Jemelkova added that, with exuberance having well and truly died down since the excitement of the Paris Agreement, the reality of the situation is now sinking in.

Hydrogen Council chief executive Ivana Jemelkova © Supplied by Hydrogen Council
Brussels-based Hydrogen Council announced the appointment of Ivana Jemelkova as chief executive in May, 2024 .

The recent U-turn on clean energy by the US has only exacerbated those challenges, with fiscal and regulatory policy increasingly uncertain.

“Another timeline effect that I like to share is that, you know, most of these big hydrogen strategies were only just introduced around the 2020 mark. We’re five years in. Governments are only just starting to implement these strategies,” she said.

“So of course, this is where we are, but I think the expectation management problem is very real… it’s not hype, it’s not doom and gloom, it’s somewhere in between. And that’s obviously a more complex story to tell.”

This followed similar sentiment at All-Energy 2025 in Glasgow last week, where commentators said intervention needed to support the UK’s nascent green hydrogen industry was at least a year behind schedule, resulting in “disappointing” results for the sector.