Blue hydrogen tackles constructive criticism

“This is not a free-for-all of ‘let’s have hydrogen at any cost’,” insists Angela Needle, vice president of trade body Hydrogen UK and strategic director at gas network Cadent.

“This is a ‘let’s have low-carbon hydrogen because the purpose of it is to meet decarbonisation targets’.”

Hydrogen, particularly its blue variation, has got its fair share of critics.

Last year the UK Government backed a “twin-track” approach in its Hydrogen Strategy: supporting use of both green hydrogen, derived from renewables, and the more controversial blue version, which comes via natural gas with related emissions stored through carbon capture and storage (CCS).