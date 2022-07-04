BP completes study into hydrogen use for HGVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

BP completes study into hydrogen use for HGVs

Energy giant BP (LON: BP) has completed an investigation into the potential for using hydrogen to decarbonise heavy-duty transportation in the UK.
By Hamish Penman
05/07/2022, 12:01 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by BOCBP hydrogen study

Undertaken in partnership with BOC, a Linde (NYSE: LIN) company, the nine-month, joint feasibility study gives an overview of technical insights into requirements and options for distributing the fuel.

Station design considerations, and dispensing costs for heavy-duty transport applications were also explored.

It found that, in the near-term, distribution of hydrogen as compressed gas via road trailer is the best option to stimulate the UK market.

In the long run, as the market expands, both liquid and gaseous hydrogen have the potential to play a role in axing emissions for heavy-duty transport.

BP and BOC are now exploring opportunities to collaborate to design and deploy an initial network for transport hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in the UK.

Although heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) account for just 5% of vehicle miles, they made up more than 15% of UK road transport tailpipe emissions in 2019.

As such, powering lorries using low carbon fuel would make an important contribution to meeting climate goals.

Hydrogen is held up as fundamental to decarbonising heavy industry and operations that are more difficult to electrify.

Richard Harding, senior vice president portfolio & integration, BP said: “Our customers in hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy-duty transport, are demanding low carbon alternative fuels. They need and want to decarbonise. Cutting HGV emissions requires new infrastructure, and by bringing together our technical expertise, understanding of the supply chain, and insights from our customers, I am confident that together we can do more to drive change at pace for our customers.”

In addition to the transport sector, BP and BOC are working with high-emitting sectors to help them to decarbonise.

BOC is a subsidiary of New York-listed, German chemicals colossus Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas company.

Jim Mercer, business president, BOC UK & Ireland said: “If we are to meet net zero targets, tackling road freight emissions needs to happen now. This study shows us the optimal ways in which hydrogen can be used to help decarbonise the UK freight sector and BOC is proud to bring its extensive experience and expertise to this collaboration with bp, as we look at opportunities to deliver a hydrogen refuelling network for the UK’s Heavy Goods Vehicle market.”

