BP completes study into hydrogen use for HGVs

Energy giant BP (LON: BP) has completed an investigation into the potential for using hydrogen to decarbonise heavy-duty transportation in the UK.

Undertaken in partnership with BOC, a Linde (NYSE: LIN) company, the nine-month, joint feasibility study gives an overview of technical insights into requirements and options for distributing the fuel.

Station design considerations, and dispensing costs for heavy-duty transport applications were also explored.

It found that, in the near-term, distribution of hydrogen as compressed gas via road trailer is the best option to stimulate the UK market.

In the long run, as the market expands, both liquid and gaseous hydrogen have the potential to play a role in axing emissions for heavy-duty transport.

BP and BOC are now exploring opportunities to collaborate to design and deploy an initial network for transport hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in the UK.

Although heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) account for just 5% of vehicle miles, they made up more than 15% of UK road transport tailpipe emissions in 2019.

As such, powering lorries using low carbon fuel would make an important contribution to meeting climate goals.

Hydrogen is held up as fundamental to decarbonising heavy industry and operations that are more difficult to electrify.

Richard Harding, senior vice president portfolio & integration, BP said: “Our customers in hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy-duty transport, are demanding low carbon alternative fuels. They need and want to decarbonise. Cutting HGV emissions requires new infrastructure, and by bringing together our technical expertise, understanding of the supply chain, and insights from our customers, I am confident that together we can do more to drive change at pace for our customers.”

In addition to the transport sector, BP and BOC are working with high-emitting sectors to help them to decarbonise.

BOC is a subsidiary of New York-listed, German chemicals colossus Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas company.

Jim Mercer, business president, BOC UK & Ireland said: “If we are to meet net zero targets, tackling road freight emissions needs to happen now. This study shows us the optimal ways in which hydrogen can be used to help decarbonise the UK freight sector and BOC is proud to bring its extensive experience and expertise to this collaboration with bp, as we look at opportunities to deliver a hydrogen refuelling network for the UK’s Heavy Goods Vehicle market.”