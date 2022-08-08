ScottishPower plans 100MW green hydrogen plant at Felixstowe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

ScottishPower plans 100MW green hydrogen plant at Felixstowe

ScottishPower has applied for government backing to support plans for a 100 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen plant at the Port of Felixstowe on the Suffolk coast.
By Andrew Dykes
08/08/2022, 5:22 pm
© Supplied by Port of FelixstoweContainer ship at the Port of Felixstowe. Suffolk.
The utility and energy developer, part of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola, has submitted an application to the government’s Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) seeking support for the project, according to reports by The Guardian on Monday.

Worth up to £240 million, the NZHF will fund the development and deployment of new low carbon hydrogen production to de-risk investment and reduce lifetime project costs.

The 100MW plant would provide fuel to power around 1,300 hydrogen trucks at the port, coming online some time in 2026.

The company has estimated the project could cost between £100m and £150m.

ScottishPower has said demand for the fuel had grown in the wake of rising petrol and diesel prices, prompting its investment commitments.

The electrolyser facility will be “around the size of a football pitch” and built on brownfield land within the site.

The fuel could also be used to power trains used for rail freight into the port, and even shipping vessels, should demand and supply prove sufficient.

Owned and operated by Hutchison Ports, Felixstowe handles more than 4 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and welcomes approximately 2,000 ships each year.

It also provides some of the deepest water close to the open sea of any European port. Around 17 shipping lines operate from Felixstowe, offering 33 services to and from over 700 ports around the world.

ScottishPower hydrogen director, Barry Carruthers, told the Guardian: “The strength of demand from the port itself, logistics and distribution companies and rail freight companies has given use the confidence to press ahead with this facility. This is a big, industrial scale project that we’re doing at pace.

“The cost of hydrogen is now comparable with diesel so this can be cheaper and cleaner for customers. The market has given us a really good glide path.”

Mr Carruthers also suggested the site could be used to produced green ammonia.

The group is already building another 20MW electrolyser at Whitelee, the onshore windfarm near Glasgow, with ITM Power. Due online next year, the facility is expected to produce up to 8 tonnes of green hydrogen a day.

The project secured nearly £10m in government backing last year.

Meanwhile Iberdrola recently inaugurated a €150 million solar-powered hydrogen plant in Puertollano, central Spain, which it says is the largest plant currently operating in the world.

