KCA Deutag unit to build hydrogen tech under new CPH2 licensing deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

KCA Deutag unit to build hydrogen tech under new CPH2 licensing deal

Hydrogen technology firm CPH2 has signed a licensing agreement with a division of KCA Deutag, enabling the engineering group to build and sell electrolysers across Europe and the Middle East.
By Andrew Dykes
06/09/2022, 10:18 am
© Supplied by CPH2CPH2 membrane-free electrolyser container.
CPH2 membrane-free electrolyser container.

Hydrogen technology firm CPH2 has signed a licensing agreement with a division of KCA Deutag, enabling the engineering group to build and sell electrolysers across Europe and the Middle East.

Doncaster-based CPH2 has developed membrane-free electrolyser (MFE) technology, which uses cryogenic separation to deliver pure hydrogen and pure oxygen as separate gases.

Under the new agreements, KCA unit Bentec will have access to build and sell the company’s IP-protected MFE units across several European and Middle East markets.

Bentec is itself part of Kenera Energy Solutions, a new business within the KCA Deutag group which focuses the company’s hydrocarbon and energy transition services.

Under the deal, Kenera will have license to manufacture up to 30 of the company’s MFE220 units for CPH2 at its manufacturing facility in Germany. Each 1-MW model is capable of producing around 450kg of hydrogen per day.

In addition, CPH2 has granted Kenera a non-exclusive license to sell and manufacture CPH2 products in Germany, Scotland, Azerbaijan, Denmark and Norway, up to a maximum of 150 MFE units per year.

Kenera has also secured an exclusive license to sell and manufacture CPH2 units across the Middle East, up to a maximum level of 2GW. Markets include Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq.

CPH2 said the deal would combine its technology with Kenera’s international client base and manufacturing sites, and will enable a faster roll out of the MFE technology as the market for hydrogen grows.

The licensing arrangements will be effective for ten years following the completion of the manufacture the initial 30 MFE units.

Kenera is already a significant investor in CPH2, having backed the company during its IPO.

CPH2 chief executive Jon Duffy said the deal would provide “valuable and immediate manufacturing capacity” for MFE technology

“I am particularly pleased to have additionally signed two sales licensing sub-agreements, which are a capital efficient production method for CPH2, and will enable a much faster scale up and market penetration of our innovative and disruptive hydrogen electrolyser technology. Interest in this technology continues to grow and our pipeline of opportunities is constantly developing,” he added.

CPH2 said the deal was a “validation” of its IP-based strategy, which allows it to “offer proprietary technology to manufacturing partners and resulting in a low-cost business model” that also supports quick entry to new markets.

The agreement also provides for ongoing collaboration and support between the two companies, including training and additional resourcing where required, as well as cost and profit-sharing arrangements, backed up by minimum sales targets in exclusive territories.

Kenera head of commercial Ally Hogg added: “This collaboration follows our investment into this exciting and ambitious high growth hydrogen business. The relationship with CPH2 adds to our clean energy portfolio and we look forward to actively collaborating with their team as we expand our business in the energy transition space and create value for our stakeholders by delivering our innovative technological solutions, manufacturing and after-sales expertise.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts