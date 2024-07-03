ERM launches Dolphyn Hydrogen offshore trials in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

ERM launches Dolphyn Hydrogen offshore trials in Wales

By Anna Kachkova
03/07/2024, 12:09 pm Updated: 03/07/2024, 1:37 pm
© Supplied by ERMERM's Dolphyn Hydrogen prototype undergoing offshore trials in South Wales

Sustainability consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM) announced on July 2 that it had launched offshore trials in South Wales to test elements of its Dolphyn Hydrogen process.

The trials are being conducted in a floating marine environment in Pembroke Port, the company said, following six years of development.

The Dolphyn Hydrogen process combines electrolysis, desalination and hydrogen production on a floating offshore wind platform.

According to previous announcements from ERM, the process involves proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser technology. The test rig includes all systems required for the remote operation of the trial, including water treatment and storage, electrolysis, power generation, control systems, hydrogen metering and vent systems.

The produced green hydrogen will be transported via pipeline to shore for a range of uses including power generation, transport, industrial purposes and heating.

ERM noted that the process does not require an electrical connection and that it enables low-carbon energy generation without associated grid constraints or the consumption of energy from other renewable sources.

ERM said it was using its emissions.AI tool to create a digital twin for this project, with the aim of accelerating learnings and development.

According to ERM’s website, the trials will be used to test areas of the hydrogen production process under floating conditions. This includes monitoring the behaviour of the desalination and electrolyser equipment processes.

The trials will also be used to look at the impacts of operating the system under the variable power conditions that would be expected from the use of a wind turbine for power generation.

Offshore hydrogen

Dolphyn Hydrogen CEO Steve Matthews described the trials as an “important milestone” in the company’s efforts to deploy low-carbon hydrogen at scale.

These are also the UK’s first offshore hydrogen production trials, and ERM has previously described the technology as being the first of its kind globally. If the trial is successful, full-scale production units are expected to be deployed at multiple locations over the coming years.

The company had initially intended to launch a 2-MW demonstrator scheme offshore Aberdeen in 2024 at the Kincardine Offshore Windfarm, followed by a 10MW pre-commercial unit in 2027 in the same location.

However, that project foundered, with ERM withdrawing a bid for the Phase 1 demonstrator last year.

The company was reported at the time to be seeking a location for the demonstrator that would allow for expansion to a multi-unit development at the same site, with the Celtic Sea offshore Wales cited as one of the options.

ERM said in its latest announcement this week that the development of the Dolphyn Hydrogen process had been supported by the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), through the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition in the £1b Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP). To date, the technology has been awarded funding of over £8m.

 

