ERM launches Dolphyn Hydrogen offshore trials in Wales

Sustainability consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM) announced on July 2 that it had launched offshore trials in South Wales to test elements of its Dolphyn Hydrogen process.

The trials are being conducted in a floating marine environment in Pembroke Port, the company said, following six years of development.

The Dolphyn Hydrogen process combines electrolysis, desalination and hydrogen production on a floating offshore wind platform.

According to previous announcements from ERM, the process involves proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser technology. The test rig includes all systems required for the remote operation of the trial, including water treatment and storage, electrolysis, power generation, control systems, hydrogen metering and vent systems.

The produced green hydrogen will be transported via pipeline to shore for a range of uses including power generation, transport, industrial purposes and heating.

ERM noted that the process does not require an electrical connection and that it enables low-carbon energy generation without associated grid constraints or the consumption of energy from other renewable sources.

ERM said it was using its emissions.AI tool to create a digital twin for this project, with the aim of accelerating learnings and development.

According to ERM’s website, the trials will be used to test areas of the hydrogen production process under floating conditions. This includes monitoring the behaviour of the desalination and electrolyser equipment processes.

The trials will also be used to look at the impacts of operating the system under the variable power conditions that would be expected from the use of a wind turbine for power generation.

Offshore hydrogen

Dolphyn Hydrogen CEO Steve Matthews described the trials as an “important milestone” in the company’s efforts to deploy low-carbon hydrogen at scale.

These are also the UK’s first offshore hydrogen production trials, and ERM has previously described the technology as being the first of its kind globally. If the trial is successful, full-scale production units are expected to be deployed at multiple locations over the coming years.

The company had initially intended to launch a 2-MW demonstrator scheme offshore Aberdeen in 2024 at the Kincardine Offshore Windfarm, followed by a 10MW pre-commercial unit in 2027 in the same location.

However, that project foundered, with ERM withdrawing a bid for the Phase 1 demonstrator last year.

The company was reported at the time to be seeking a location for the demonstrator that would allow for expansion to a multi-unit development at the same site, with the Celtic Sea offshore Wales cited as one of the options.

ERM said in its latest announcement this week that the development of the Dolphyn Hydrogen process had been supported by the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), through the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition in the £1b Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP). To date, the technology has been awarded funding of over £8m.