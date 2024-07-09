Aberdeen’s Glacier Energy secures multi-million pound investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Aberdeen’s Glacier Energy secures multi-million pound investment

By Mathew Perry
10/07/2024, 12:02 am
© Supplied by Charlotte Street Partners(L-R): Glacier Energy non-executive chairman Nick Horler, group chief executive officer Scott Martin, and group chief financial officer Mark Ritchie.
Aberdeen energy services firm Glacier Energy is set to receive a multi-million pound investment from equity investor BGF.

The investment follows the acquisition of Glacier earlier this year by Averroes Capital, with BGF set to take a minority stake in the company following its growth and expansion into the renewables market.

Glacier and BGF did not disclose the value of the investment, but BGF generally provides initial investments between £1m and £20m according to its website.

Glacier said the investment will allow it to continue the “rapid growth” it has achieved over the last two years by investing in additional manufacturing capacity.

The firm will also establish a technician training academy as it looks to double its headcount over the next four years.

Glacier currently employs 220 staff plus 20 contractors, with the majority based in the UK across locations including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Fife, Rotherham and Blyth, with an additional office in Kazakhstan.

Glacier targets strategic acquisitions

Founded in 2011, Glacier has completed 11 acquisitions and the firm said it will look to pursue further strategic takeover targets.

Glacier said it will focus on acquisitions which will broaden its geographic footprint in the UK, with offshore wind service providers a specific target.

© Supplied by Glacier Energy
Manufacturing at Glacier Energy.

As part of its growth plans, Glacier is targeting revenues of £45m in 2024, representing a 25% increase on the previous year.

Glacier Energy chief executive officer Scott Martin said the investment from BGF leaves the firm “well-positioned to accelerate our growth and further contribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions”.

BGF investor Richard Pugh said the firm was impressed at the growth achieved by Mr Martin and his team over the past ten years.

“We are really excited about the scale of ambition, involving investment across multiple sites in Scotland, as well as in Yorkshire and the North East of England,” Mr Pugh said.

“It is also great to invest in a business that is already working with other portfolio companies.”

Glacier serves a range of markets including wind, oil and gas, nuclear and chemicals, but is looking increasingly towards energy transition sectors such as hydrogen, leveraging its specialisms in heat transfer, machining, welding and testing and inspection.

In addition to the BGF investment, Glacier recently appointed former Scottish Power CEO Nick Horler as non-executive chairman and Mark Ritchie as group chief financial officer.

Mr Ritchie joins Glacier following previous CFO roles at Richard Irvin FM, ICR Integrity and Enteq Technologies.

