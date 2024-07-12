EET to build Stanlow hydrogen-fuelled power plant by 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

EET to build Stanlow hydrogen-fuelled power plant by 2027

By Mathew Perry
12/07/2024, 2:25 pm
© Supplied by Essar Energy TransitA visualisation of a planned hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant at the Stanlow oil refinery operated by EET.
A visualisation of a planned hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant at the Stanlow oil refinery operated by EET.

EET Fuels has revealed images of plans for Europe’s first hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant at its Stanlow oil refinery, with the aim of completing construction by 2027.

Confirming the launch of the project, EET Fuels said investment in the EET Hydrogen Power plant would support its ambition for the Stanlow facility to become the lowest-carbon process refinery in the world.

The company said it also aims to be the “leading low-carbon hydrogen producer” in the UK, providing cleaner energy to other industrial users in the region in support of their decarbonisation targets.

© Supplied by Essar Energy Transit
Due to be complete in 2027, EET said the hydrogen power plant will be the first in Europe.

The combined heat and power plant (CHP) will be developed in two phases to reach an eventual capacity of 125MW power with 6,000 tonnes per day of steam.

Hydrogen gas will replace hydrocarbons as a fuel for the plant, delivering a reduction of 740,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum, according to EET Fuels.

The new plant will replace the existing boiler units at Stanlow, which currently generate approximately 50MW of power for the refinery operations.

EET said the hydrogen CHP is integral to its decarbonisation plans at Stanlow, with the company aiming to cut emissions by 95% by 2030 to become the world’s lowest-carbon refinery.

The project forms part of the wider HyNet decarbonisation cluster, which plans to capture CO2 from industrial processes for offshore storage in the Irish Sea.

EET said it is investing $3 billion (£2.3 billion) in energy transition initiatives in the North West of England.

‘Bold ambitions’ for Stanlow decarbonisation

Speaking to Energy Voice in June, EET Fuels head of low carbon transition, Marcos Matijasevich, said the EET hydrogen plant would make it the country’s “first producer of low-carbon power using hydrogen as the source of fuel, feeding part of the electricity generated into the national power grid”.

“We are reaching FID and ordering equipment for the CHP project later this year. The plant is being designed with first-of-a-kind hydrogen-ready turbines – no one in Europe has this type of equipment operating at commercial scale today, so we will be the first in Europe and globally,” said Matijasevich.

EET Hydrogen Power chief executive Rob Wallace said the project would create “significant benefit” by contributing to regional emissions reduction targets.

“We have bold ambitions for Stanlow to become a low-carbon transition hub at the centre of the HyNet Industrial Cluster,” Mr Wallace said.

EET managing partner Tony Fountain said the launch of EET Hydrogen Power shows the progress the company is making in putting the UK at the “forefront of low-carbon energy”.

“EET Hydrogen Power helps bring this commitment to life and demonstrates our intention to globally showcase the pathway to decarbonising vital high emitting industries,” Mr Fountain said.

