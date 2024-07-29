City council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

City council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told

By PA
29/07/2024, 3:48 pm
© DCT MediaSt Fittick's Park could be the site of an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).
St Fittick's Park could be the site of an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

A lawyer representing campaigners against proposals to industrialise part of an Aberdeen park has told the Court of Session that Aberdeen City Council failed in its legal duty to perform an impact assessment on the plans.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park (FSFP) are challenging Aberdeen City Council’s plans to turn the park into a site called an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

ETZ Ltd, which is poised to fund the project, is a private sector-led and not-for-profit company spearheading the North East of Scotland’s energy transition ambition, receiving governmental support.

Solicitor advocate Mike Dailly, representing FSFP, told the Court of Session in Edinburgh that Aberdeen City Council had failed to carry out an equality impact assessment (EIA) at any point in relation to the plans.

This amounted, he told the court, to a failure by the council to discharge its responsibilities as a “listed authority” under the Equalities Act, and suggested that if the court accepted this it would render the plans unlawful.

© Supplied by Ironside Farrar
Artist impression of the proposed hydrogen campus. Aberdeen. Supplied by Ironside Farrar

“If I can convince the court of that point, that’s sufficient to make a submission that the decision itself was unlawful,” he explained.

Quoting from the Equalities Act, Mr Dailly explained that as a “listed authority” the council was obliged to carry out an impact assessment in relation to any “proposed new or revised policy or practice.”

He argued that a meeting of the full council on September 11 2023, in which the proposals were discussed, met this condition and should have triggered an assessment, in that it reached “a significant operational decision in relation to the park”.

He also described the detrimental impact the development of the park would have on local people with protected characteristics.

This “policy decision,” he said, “will do significant disadvantage for children, older persons, and those with disabilities who use the park, and it will have a profoundly adverse impact on their health and wellbeing.”

He added that GPs in Aberdeen had produced a “policy position setting out their concerns … particularly from a health perspective.

Judge Lord Fairlie took issue with Mr Dailly’s interpretation of the Aberdeen City Council meeting of September 11 2023 as reaching a policy decision.

© Supplied by Ironside Farrar
Concept images of the proposed Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen.

He said that, in his view, it only amounted to the council tasking the chief officer with a “fact-finding exercise” to learn out more about the proposed development by interested parties including, but not limited to, ETZ Ltd and the Port of Aberdeen.

He said it would not be possible for the council to carry out an impact assessment until more details about any proposals were known, asking Mr Dailly: “How can it carry out an impact assessment until it knows what it’s carrying out an impact assessment on?”

Representing Aberdeen City Council, Niall McLean, told the court that the meeting of September 11 was a continuation of an existing policy rather than a “new or revised policy or practice”, and as such did not require an EIA.

He added that the challenge brought by FSFP was “premature” as the council had not ruled out other options at that point.

“It’s clear from the context of the decision itself, and the decisions that supported it, that this decision is a step along the way, part of a wider decision-making process which may or may not result in developing the park,” he said.

Mr Dailly earlier argued that ETZ Ltd had a “masterplan” setting out its proposals, and that it had “an active planning application to industrialise St Fittick’s Park” which, he said, had been initiated “way before the decision in September last year”.

© DCT Media
St Fittick’s Park overlooking the Aberdeen South Harbour.

He also said that, since the September meeting, ETZ had already carried out “substantive work” on the site, including drilling, boring holes and fencing off parts of the park for public safety.

In his response, Mr McLean pointed out that authorisation for ETZ Ltd to carry out “groundworks” on the site had been granted on January 15 2024, with a view to informing the council about the “viability of the project”.

Earlier, Mr Dailly also pointed to an “apparent bias” on the part of the council in relation to the proposal to develop the park, saying there was an “interest or apparent interest” in ETZ Ltd by Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Christian Allard.

Mr Allard, he explained, was a council-appointed director of a company called One, which he said is linked to ETZ Ltd and has “aligned business goals”.

However, Lord Fairlie pointed out that the council would have been aware of his role in One given it was the council itself that had appointed him to it, and given that Mr Allard had already declared his interest in the company at a previous council meeting.

He explained: “The apparent bias argument doesn’t hold because everybody know of his involvement in the company. They put him there and he had declared it.”

The judge added that in any event the council vote on September 11 passed 32 votes to 12, and that if Mr Allard had declined to participate in it the outcome would have been the same.

Mr Dailly subsequently agreed to withdraw this argument.

The hearing continues.

