Scottish hydrogen firm Logan Energy wins biggest contract to date

Scottish hydrogen technology firm Logan Energy has secured its largest contract to date with a multi-million pound deal to fuel zero emission buses in the Czech Republic.

Under the deal with Czech firm ČEZ ESCO, Logan will supply critical equipment for ten hydrogen-powered buses in the town of Mníšek pod Brdy.

Logan said the project is the largest hydrogen operation in the Czech Republic, and will see the buses powered using green hydrogen produced using hydroelectric power by the end of 2025.

© Supplied by Solaris

It will achieve near zero emissions and provide reliable transport in the form of long range buses in the hilly region 20 miles south west of Prague, Logan said.

The Edinburgh-based firm will engineer, manufacture, supply and maintain the full suite of equipment for the project. This includes electrolysers, storage tanks, compressors, fuelling systems and contractor services.

Logan Energy chief executive officer Bill Ireland said the project will be a “catalyst” for further transport and hydrogen economy projects in the Czech Republic.

“This project is just part of the ramp up of hydrogen fuelling stations planned across the UK, Europe and worldwide and we’re proud to be supplying reliable technology to drive this revolution,” Ireland said.

© Supplied by Hot Tin Roof

“Larger vehicles like buses, trucks and other commercial transport can frequently operate more sustainably and effectively using hydrogen as a fuel rather than traditional battery electric vehicle technology.”

UK ‘lags behind’ in green hydrogen transport

With hundreds of hydrogen fuelling stations set to be rolled out across Europe by 2030, Logan called for more supportive policy from the UK government.

The firm said this would encourage more investment in projects similar to its Czech operation as the UK “lags behind” its European neighbours.

“By marrying hydrogen produced with renewable energy to the latest generation of hydrogen vehicles the UK can help reach its net zero targets,” Logan said.

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council

“This requires the courage of business and political leaders to invest in the technology which is already achieving scale in Germany and France.”

Hydrogen projects are starting to take shape in parts of the UK, with North Sea operator BP partnering with Aberdeen City Council on the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.

But Scotland and the UK will need “rapid investment” to achieve goals of becoming a hydrogen exporter according to the Net Zero Technology Centre.

Logan Energy

In addition to transport projects in Scotland and Northern Ireland, in recent years Logan has progress hydrogen applications ranging from portside refuelling stations to decarbonising an Angus whisky distillery.

Logan has also targeted international expansion through a joint venture in China and a partnership in Norway alongside projects in Singapore, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Further expansion could soon follow after Logan secured a £5 million investment from Singapore-based Lanxing New Energy and Scottish Enterprise.

Lanxing New Energy was established in Singapore in 2023, but it is unclear whether the company is ultimately a subsidiary of Logan’s Chinese joint venture partner Henan Lanxing Power Equipment Co.