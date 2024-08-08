Scottish hydrogen firm Logan Energy wins biggest contract to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Scottish hydrogen firm Logan Energy wins biggest contract to date

By Mathew Perry
08/08/2024, 4:31 pm Updated: 08/08/2024, 5:07 pm
© Supplied by Logan EnergyLogan Energy designs, installs, manufactures and maintains integrated energy systems.
Logan Energy designs, installs, manufactures and maintains integrated energy systems.

Scottish hydrogen technology firm Logan Energy has secured its largest contract to date with a multi-million pound deal to fuel zero emission buses in the Czech Republic.

Under the deal with Czech firm ČEZ ESCO, Logan will supply critical equipment for ten hydrogen-powered buses in the town of Mníšek pod Brdy.

Logan said the project is the largest hydrogen operation in the Czech Republic, and will see the buses powered using green hydrogen produced using hydroelectric power by the end of 2025.

© Supplied by Solaris
Polish manufacturer Solaris will supply 10 hydrogen-powered buses for a Czech project involving Scottish firm Logan Energy.

It will achieve near zero emissions and provide reliable transport in the form of long range buses in the hilly region 20 miles south west of Prague, Logan said.

The Edinburgh-based firm will engineer, manufacture, supply and maintain the full suite of equipment for the project. This includes electrolysers, storage tanks, compressors, fuelling systems and contractor services.

Logan Energy chief executive officer Bill Ireland said the project will be a “catalyst” for further transport and hydrogen economy projects in the Czech Republic.

“This project is just part of the ramp up of hydrogen fuelling stations planned across the UK, Europe and worldwide and we’re proud to be supplying reliable technology to drive this revolution,” Ireland said.

© Supplied by Hot Tin Roof
Logan Energy chief executive Bill Ireland.

“Larger vehicles like buses, trucks and other commercial transport can frequently operate more sustainably and effectively using hydrogen as a fuel rather than traditional battery electric vehicle technology.”

UK ‘lags behind’ in green hydrogen transport

With hundreds of hydrogen fuelling stations set to be rolled out across Europe by 2030, Logan called for more supportive policy from the UK government.

The firm said this would encourage more investment in projects similar to its Czech operation as the UK “lags behind” its European neighbours.

“By marrying hydrogen produced with renewable energy to the latest generation of hydrogen vehicles the UK can help reach its net zero targets,” Logan said.

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council
A hydrogen powered bus in Aberdeen.

“This requires the courage of business and political leaders to invest in the technology which is already achieving scale in Germany and France.”

Hydrogen projects are starting to take shape in parts of the UK, with North Sea operator BP partnering with Aberdeen City Council on the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.

But Scotland and the UK will need “rapid investment” to achieve goals of becoming a hydrogen exporter according to the Net Zero Technology Centre.

Logan Energy

In addition to transport projects in Scotland and Northern Ireland, in recent years Logan has progress hydrogen applications ranging from portside refuelling stations to decarbonising an Angus whisky distillery.

Logan has also targeted international expansion through a joint venture in China and a partnership in Norway alongside projects in Singapore, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Further expansion could soon follow after Logan secured a £5 million investment from Singapore-based Lanxing New Energy and Scottish Enterprise.

Lanxing New Energy was established in Singapore in 2023, but it is unclear whether the company is ultimately a subsidiary of Logan’s Chinese joint venture partner Henan Lanxing Power Equipment Co.

Recommended for you

Tags