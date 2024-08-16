Green hydrogen start-up DRIFT raises £4.6m to build first vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Green hydrogen start-up DRIFT raises £4.6m to build first vessel

By Mathew Perry
16/08/2024, 12:56 pm Updated: 16/08/2024, 2:07 pm
© Supplied by DRIFT EnergyConcept images of the DRIFT Energy green hydrogen vessel.
Concept images of the DRIFT Energy green hydrogen vessel.

A British firm aiming to produce green hydrogen at sea has raised £4.6 million from investors as it aims to build its first vessel next year.

DRIFT Energy has designed a high-performance sailing vessel which harnesses deep ocean wind to produce hydrogen from an onboard electrolyser.

The Bath-headquartered firm aims to one day deploy a fleet of vessels to deliver green hydrogen on demand.

It aims to position the vessels as a decarbonisation option for small island states, heavy industries, shipping and superyachts.

The vessels use advanced routing software which seeks out optimum wind and wave conditions.

DRIFT estimates this could allow the vessels to achieve close to twice the load factor of North Sea wind farms by maximising utilisation time.

DRIFT Energy ‘Hydroloop’

Eventually, DRIFT hopes to operate a flotilla across the world’s tradewinds in that it calls a “Hydroloop”, allowing the vessels to produce and deliver hydrogen flexibly to ports or directly to other ships around the world.

DRIFT successfully produced green hydrogen from a prototype hydrofoil sailboat during sea trials in 2022, and is currently exploring shipyard options to build its first full-scale vessel after completing its funding seed round.

The initial ‘MVY‘ vessel will be able to support a 1 MW electrolysis plant on board, and store up to four tonnes of hydrogen per trip.

DRIFT said future classes of vessels “will be capable of higher production capabilities”.

The firm estimates construction of the first vessel will take 18 months to complete after work gets underway next year.

The seed funding round attracted investment led by Octopus Ventures with support from the Blue Action Accelerator.

© Supplied by DRIFT Energy
DRIFT hopes to deploy a flotilla of green hydrogen-producing vessels, delivering the fuel around the world in a system it calls the ‘Hydroloop’.

The concept also received £694,135 in funding support from Innovate UK, the UK government innovation agency.

DRIFT founder and chief executive officer Ben Medland said the funding will support “the next phase of our mission”.

“We will work closely with Octopus and our advisory teams to bring our vision of ‘Oceans of Energy’ to life with that all-important first net positive ship,” he said.

Blue Action Accelerator co-founder George Northcott said the organisation’s mission is to “help scale groundbreaking technologies that preserve marine environments and support coastal-dependent communities”.

“DRIFT is the ultimate example of that – creating a new class of mobile renewable energy from the world’s seas and delivering it to where it is needed – from island nation communities to power hungry ports,” he said.

Green hydrogen

Despite the green hydrogen sector facing challenges in scaling up, with some high profile projects cancelled, it could be key for decarbonising the shipping sector.

Green methanol, produced using green hydrogen, is seen as one of the most promising ways to decarbonise maritime shipping.

Norway’s state-owned Equinor is one of many firms investing in a range of alternative green fuels with green hydrogen and captured CO2 as feedstocks.

Similarly, green hydrogen is also proving to be beneficial to some small island economies like the Orkneys in Scotland.

With small island developing states largely dependent on fuel imports, governments are increasingly to improve their energy security renewables investment, including through green hydrogen.

